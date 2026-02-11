Brighton & Hove Albion have made it crystal clear they will not entertain offers below £100million for Carlos Baleba, TEAMtalk understands, while sources have revealed the Red Devils could look instead to sign an alternative available for a fraction of the cost.

The Seagulls view the Cameroon international midfielder as one of the best in Europe for his age, and sources insist the club will drive a hard bargain if suitors come calling for Baleba this summer, as they are expected to.

Manchester United held talks over the 22-year-old last summer and remain very much in the picture, with people close to the player telling TEAMtalk that a move to Old Trafford would be his preferred destination. That preference has not gone unnoticed by United’s recruitment team, who continue to monitor the situation closely.

However, amid a growing feeling in the game that Brighton are preparing to cash in this summer, we can confirm United are far from his only suitors, and my colleague Fraser Fletcher revealed earlier this week that Chelsea, Tottenham and PSG are very much all in the hunt.

In addition to that, sources have revealed that Newcastle are also now among those keeping tabs on the talented Cameroon midfield boss.

Despite the interest from across the Premier League, Brighton’s stance is unwavering: they value the midfielder at £100m and will only consider bids that reflect that valuation.

Insiders say Brighton’s board and recruitment department have been consistent in their messaging to agents and potential buyers – the club will not be rushed into a sale and expect any deal to match their valuation.

That position is informed by Baleba’s age, potential and the premium market for elite midfield talent. They also believe he is comparable to Moises Caicedo, from whom they earned more than £100million from when selling him to Chelsea in 2023.

Baleba makes transfer wish clear – but could Man Utd sign alternative?

From the player’s side, sources indicate Baleba is open to a move that advances his career, but any transfer will have to meet both his ambitions and Brighton’s price.

Should United decide to press ahead, they will likely need to prepare a serious proposal that satisfies the Seagulls’ demands.

Sources, though, are adamant that United’s focus this summer will be on midfield recruits, while the club would also like to bring in a quality left-sided attacker.

But as far as midfield recruits are concerned, the two plans to bring in at least two new signings with both Casemiro and, potentially, Manuel Ugarte destined to leave.

Their wishlist contains four, very highly-publicised Premier League based talents, with Baleba joined by England pair Adam Wharton and Elliot Anderson and, as it emerged this week, Newcastle star Sandro Tonali.

While a deal for Anderson now looks complicated – and we revealed this week how the Nottingham Forest player still favours a move to Manchester City, despite the likely departure of Pep Guardiola – the pathway does look clearer for Baleba.

Despite that, there are no guarantees at this stage that both United’s planned midfield investments this summer will come from within the Premier League.

To that end, we also understand that United have taken a close look at an elite Ghanaian midfielder who has been billed ‘the next Michael Essien’.

The player in question has been thriving in the Danish league and has, ironically, also been scouted by Brighton as the player they wish to sign as Baleba’s heir.

But sources insist United have taken a shine to him too and could look to join this particular transfer race after getting wind of his tempting transfer fee.

Man Utd latest: Tonali interest hinges on two factors; Inter star wanted

Meanwhile, United are also keeping a close watch on Tonali’s situation at Newcastle.

After he was linked with a stunning move to Arsenal on transfer deadline day – speculation that forced his agent into an embarrassing climbdown, but which sources insist had been explored – the Italian’s future has been the subject of much conjecture in recent days.

We understand that United do hold a genuine interest in the Newcastle star, and, having admired the player for some time, do intend to track his situation in case the opportunity to sign him from Newcastle genuinely opens up.

My colleague, Graeme Bailey, has reported Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City’s interest in Tonali, revealing that they have all made contact with the midfielder’s camp.

And with the admission that Tonali’s agent has already revealed “discussions” over his client’s future, there is a real belief that he could force a move away from St James’ Park this summer.

Should that happen, United will try and position themselves in the frame for a deal, believing the player has what it takes to thrive at Old Trafford.

That said, his signing is also unlikely to come cheap, and reports from Spain earlier on Wednesday have revealed the prohibitive price tag that has been placed on his head.

In other news, United are said to be dreaming of signing an Inter Milan star in the summer of 2026.

A Real Madrid star’s unhappiness could lead to Los Blancos making a bid for a Manchester United defender, who, sources have told TEAMtalk, is definitely on the radar of the Spanish club.

And finally, Man Utd interim manager Michael Carrick has been tipped to convince a top star to move to Old Trafford.

