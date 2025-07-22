Manchester United are intensifying their pursuit of SK Brann’s 20-year-old Norwegian defender Eivind Helland, though they face competition for a cut-price deal, TEAMtalk understands.

The versatile centre-back, who can also operate as a right-back or defensive midfielder, has started all 16 of Brann’s league matches this season, contributing to their second-place standing with four clean sheets and an assist.

United have contacted Helland’s agents to discuss a potential move, with sources indicating Brann could accept a bid around £8million (€9.2m / $10.8m) for the 6ft 4in defender, whose contract runs until December 2026.

Helland’s physicality, speed, and passing ability have marked him as a player with significant potential, making him an attractive target for United as they look to reinforce their defence. United have scouted Helland extensively over recent months and his impressive performances have seen him placed high on the shortlist.

Under Ruben Amorim, United see Helland as a cost-effective, long-term investment to complement their recent attacking signings like Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.

His low asking price aligns with United’s need to manage their budget under the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR), which is critically important following expensive additions and as they eye a new striker.

Man Utd face competition for Norwegian ace

TEAMtalk understands that United face competition for Helland, with Bayern Munich, who scouted the defender during Brann’s recent 1-1 draw against KFUM Oslo, also considering a bid.

Rangers, meanwhile, view him as a potential squad addition under new manager Russell Martin. Club Brugge have also shown interest, but United’s proactive approach gives them an edge.

Helland has remains focused, stating in a recent interview: “My plan is to stay here, and I’m comfortable at Brann,” suggesting negotiations may require persuasion.

A loan-back clause could sweeten the deal, allowing Helland to continue developing in Norway. As the window progresses, Helland’s future will be one to watch but it could be knocked into the January window.

When January hits, Helland will have less than a year left on his deal and that is when clubs can come in with low ball offers.

TEAMtalk sources say that Brann are keen to tie him down to an extension, but big offers from European sides will be tempting for the defender.

Who is Eivind Helland?

By Samuel Bannister

The son of Roger Helland, who earned two caps for Norway in the late 1990s, Eivind Helland is currently following in his father’s footsteps by playing for Brann.

Brann acquired Helland in 2022 from Fyllingsdalen, where he had made his first five senior appearances in the fourth tier of Norwegian football.

Still just 20 years old, he earned his top-flight debut two years ago. This season (which runs from spring to autumn in Norway) he started all 16 games in the first half of the Eliteserien campaign.

Mainly playing as a centre-back, he can also operate at right-back – where he made his breakthrough into the Brann first team, despite preferring the more central role – and has captained Norway at under-21 level. At this rate, he might earn more than his father’s two senior caps, but only time will tell.

Towering at 1.96m tall, Helland is a dominating presence at the back.

As mentioned, when asked about his future and the chance of moving to a club like Manchester United recently, Helland said: “I haven’t thought much about it. That’s just the way it is. That’s how the football world is. I’m very calm about it.

“I feel very comfortable here, and my plan is to stay here.”

But Brann might have a battle on their hands to keep him given the calibre of clubs now taking a closer look at Helland’s performances.

His speed and passing ability help him stand out as an ideal modern-day defender, while his strong frame allows him to win duels on the ground and in the air.

