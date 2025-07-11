Manchester United have reportedly struck a deal with Juventus that will see Jadon Sancho leave permanently, with the Red Devils set to make a HUGE loss on their investment in the winger.

It is no secret that the 25-year-old, who spent last season on loan with Chelsea, doesn’t figure in Ruben Amorim’s plans, along with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Antony, and Tyrell Malacia.

Man Utd want to sell Sancho to help fund their transfer business, and several sides have shown interest, but Juventus have emerged as the clear frontrunners.

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti revealed on July 9 that Man Utd have been locked in talks over a deal to sell Sancho to Juventus, with the Serie A side making what has been described to us by sources as good progress in their pursuit of the player, and with club-to-club talks progressing.

TEAMtalk can confirm that the Turin-based club are now in discussions with Sancho over a four-year contract worth €7m (£6m / $8.2m) per year, which equates to around £115,000 per week.

Sancho’s current reported wage with Man Utd is £250,000, so this would mark a 54 per cent wage cut if he signs with Juventus.

Now, according to Corriere dello Sport, Man Utd have REACHED an agreement with Juventus over a fee worth €25m (£21.6m / $29.2m) plus bonuses, the exact same figure TEAMtalk were informed would be ‘enough’ for a transfer.

Man Utd star closing in on Juventus move

Corriere dello Sport claims that Sancho has made clear to Man Utd that he only wants to join Juventus, which has played a major role in the club-to-club negotiations advancing.

There is still no full agreement on personal terms. Wages were always likely to be an issue, but with Sancho keen on joining the Serie A giants and willing to take a pay cut, a deal looks increasingly likely.

TEAMtalk revealed in our exclusive report on July 9 that Juventus‘ new general manager, Damien Comolli, is pushing to finalise an agreement soon.

Comolli believes that Juventus are in a strong position, per our sources, and an agreement could be reached in the very near future, if discussions continue at the current pace.

The latest reports from Italy suggest that Man Utd have accepted the €25m transfer fee and discussions with Sancho are progressing well – though we’ve had no confirmation of a club-to-club agreement, yet.

While Amorim’s side will be pleased to offload Sancho permanently, the potential transfer would represent a whopping loss of around £52m on the £73m Man Utd paid to sign Sancho from Borussia Dortmund in 2023.

The funds generated from the sale will be put to good use, with Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo still a leading target for the Red Devils.

How would Jadon Sancho fit in at Juventus?

By Samuel Bannister

Sancho has been searching for the next step in his career after Chelsea rejected the chance to keep him, and Man Utd showed no intention of reintegrating him.

For a player who moved to Germany at the age of 17, a move abroad won’t be too daunting. But what is it about the Juventus route that makes it one of his most-discussed potential outcomes?

Juventus have been in transition over the past 12 months. They thought they were moving into a new era with Thiago Motta last summer, but struggled to kick into gear under the ex-Bologna coach. He was replaced by Igor Tudor in March.

Although his position wasn’t certain to start with, Tudor now has a summer to implement his ideas along with the new general manager, Comolli.

Tudor switched Juventus’ shape to a 3-4-3 formation for the most part last season. Taking on the form of a 3-4-2-1, it allowed the supporting attackers to play closer to the main striker.

Sancho made his name as a winger, but has indicated a preference for playing as a no.10 before. The current Juventus system could offer him the best of both worlds.

One obstacle he will have to overcome is his ability in getting past players. Last season, he completed fewer than half of his attempted dribbles for Chelsea in the Premier League. In Serie A, he could come up against some compact systems, where he would have to show more intelligence to create chances.

Crossing was also a significant struggle for Sancho last season, but a role as an attacking midfielder would lessen the pressure for him to produce moments like that. He would instead have more of an emphasis on technique and pace.

There have been a lot of success stories with players moving from Manchester United to Serie A in recent years. Scott McTominay won the Scudetto at the first time of asking with Napoli last season, while Chris Smalling earned a strong reputation with Roma, winning the 2021-22 Europa Conference League.

European football has suited Sancho before with his time at Borussia Dortmund, but only time would tell how he would adapt to Serie A.

