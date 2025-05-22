Napoli are stepping up their push to land Manchester United starlet Alejandro Garnacho, with TEAMtalk sources confirming the Italian giants remain big admirers and are ready to test United’s resolve with an improved bid.

The 20-year-old winger is growing frustrated with his limited role under Ruben Amorim, and clubs are queuing up to sign him this summer. Sources have informed TEAMtalk that he is expected to leave Old Trafford in the coming weeks.

We understand that Napoli, Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, several Bundesliga sides, and clubs from the Saudi Pro League are all keeping close tabs on the situation, setting up what could become a fierce summer transfer battle.

Napoli saw a £40m offer for Garnacho knocked back in January, but they’re far from discouraged. Sources believe the Serie A outfit will return with an improved package worth around £50m as they look to take advantage of Garnacho’s uncertain role at Old Trafford.

Crucially, the Argentine is believed to be open to the move – especially if it guarantees more consistent minutes. Napoli see him as a headline addition as they aim to rebuild around a younger, high-ceiling core.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are far from out of the picture. The Blues have maintained low-key contact with Garnacho’s camp since last summer and view him as a perfect fit for their aggressive youth-driven recruitment strategy.

However, with United reluctant to strengthen a Premier League rival, Enzo Maresca’s side may be forced to dig deeper into their pockets than foreign suitors.

Clubs queue up to sign Alejandro Garnacho

Atletico Madrid are also in the frame for Garnacho, with sources suggesting the winger is a huge admirer of Diego Simeone’s no-nonsense style.

The Spanish giants are convinced the Argentine’s explosive pace and directness would thrive under Simeone’s high-intensity system – and the emotional pull of returning to the club where he starred as a youth player could prove decisive.

Elsewhere, several Bundesliga clubs are monitoring developments closely. Garnacho’s technical flair and raw speed have earned him admirers across Germany, where his profile fits the league’s growing trend of developing dynamic attackers. No specific clubs have been named by sources as yet, but what we’ve been told points to Bayer Leverkusen.

And in a dramatic twist, the Saudi Pro League has entered the fray. While a move there may seem unlikely at this stage in Garnacho’s career, the financial firepower on offer could tempt United, especially with the club under pressure to raise funds.

The Red Devils are staring down the barrel of £90m in outstanding fees for the likes of Andre Onana, Mason Mount, and Antony – adding to their PSR constraints.

Garnacho is tied to a long-term deal until 2028, but with United needing to make tough decisions this summer and Amorim keen to stamp his mark on the squad, the winger’s potential departure grows likelier by the day.

Following United’s Europa League final loss to Tottenham, Garnacho said: “Until we reached the [Europa League] final, I played every round. And I played 20 minutes today – I don’t know. I’m going to try to enjoy the summer and see what happens next.”

Expect Napoli, Chelsea, and Atletico to be in the race – but don’t rule out late plays from Germany or the Middle East.

