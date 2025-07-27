Manchester United have added Aleksandar Mitrovic to their striker shortlist and are keen to bring the former Fulham ace back to the Premier League, with a report revealing how much he will cost and which other English clubs are interested.

Mitrovic failed to live up to expectations at Newcastle United but proved to be a deadly striker at Fulham, scoring 111 goals in 206 appearances for the Cottagers. His best season came in 2021-22 when he was unstoppable in the Championship, firing Fulham to the title by netting an incredible 43 goals in 44 league matches.

Mitrovic was accused of shining in the Championship but struggling in the Premier League earlier in his career, but he proved those doubters wrong in the 2022-23 campaign when he scored 14 times in 24 games in the league.

The 100-cap Serbia international left England in August 2023 to join Al-Hilal in a £50million deal. He has scored a further 68 goals in 79 outings to help Al-Hilal win one Saudi Cup and two Saudi Super Cups, though a return to the Premier League is now on the cards.

According to CaughtOffside, Man Utd are tracking Mitrovic ahead of a possible swoop to make him their new No 9.

The Red Devils are looking for an experienced striker to replace Rasmus Hojlund and have landed on Mitrovic as a potential addition.

Man Utd have been alerted to the 30-year-old’s price tag, as Al-Hilal previously wanted £40m for him but have now dropped those demands to €30m (£26m).

Man Utd will need to overcome Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur to sign Mitrovic, though.

The report adds that Newcastle are ‘warming to the idea’ of bringing him back to the club as he is now a proven goalscorer, unlike during his first spell at St James’ Park.

Spurs, meanwhile, are looking at Mitrovic as a possible signing to provide competition and cover for Dominic Solanke.

Mitrovic the latest striker option for Man Utd

It emerged on June 3 that Man Utd are considering a move for Mitrovic after learning that Al-Hilal are open to letting him go this summer.

Al-Hilal are aiming to recoup funds and free up space on the wage bill as they eye more statement signings from Europe.

Ruben Amorim wants a senior player who can handle the pressure of being Man Utd’s main striker, unlike Hojlund, and Mitrovic could be that man.

But he is not the only centre-forward Man Utd are monitoring. They are also keen on Benjamin Sesko (RB Leipzig), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa), Randal Kolo Muani (Paris Saint-Germain) and Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus).

TEAMtalk understands that Man Utd chiefs are prioritising Sesko and look set to ramp up talks for him now that Bryan Mbeumo has been captured. Sesko has huge potential but is only 22 years old, and it remains to be seen how Amorim would react to such a transfer.

Man Utd have held fresh talks for Watkins, though Villa insist he is not for sale.

Man Utd and Newcastle could do battle in the striker market this summer as the Magpies are sounding out replacements for Alexander Isak.

Sesko is Newcastle’s No 1 target if Isak leaves for Liverpool. Watkins is on Newcastle’s radar, too.

