Manchester United remain interested in Sporting CP midfielder Morten Hjulmand, and TEAMtalk understands Ruben Amorim has approved a potential reunion amid competition from a European giant.

Bryan Mbeumo is set to be officially announced as a new Red Devils player after completing his medical yesterday (July 20), becoming their fourth signing of the summer after Matheus Cunha, and the young trio Harley Emsden-James, Diego Leon, and Enzo Kana-Biyik.

Man Utd‘s business is far from done, however, and although they are pushing to bring in a new striker next, Amorim is also looking at options to strengthen his midfield.

TEAMtalk understands Man Utd are interested in Sporting star Hjulmand, with Amorim eager to work with the midfielder again at Old Trafford.

The 26-year-old, who generally plays as a defensive midfielder, is a key player for Sporting, having made 47 appearances across all competitions last term, scoring three goals and notching two assists.

There is a genuine possibility of Hjulmand leaving Sporting this summer. Juventus are in advanced talks with the player on personal terms, but there is a gap in valuations with Sporting, and that could open the door for Man Utd.

Amorim wants to add a midfielder who can thrive in his system and knows Hjulmand would be a perfect fit, following their time together at Sporting, but he won’t be a cheap addition…

Ruben Amorim pushing for Morten Hjulmand reunion

Juventus have made good progress in talks with Hjulmand, but they still have a lot of work to do in talks with Sporting.

The Portuguese club are at risk of losing another key player in Viktor Gyokeres, who Arsenal are still pushing for, so they are reluctant to allow Hjulmand to leave in the same window.

TEAMtalk understands that Juventus are willing to pay around €35million (£30.3m / $40.8m) for Hjulmand, well below Sporting’s demands of €50million to €60million (£43.3m / $58.2m to £52m / $69.9m).

The Serie A giants are hopeful that they can use Sporting’s interest in their right-back Alberto Costa to their advantage, and help them negotiate a lower fee for Hjulmand.

However, Sporting have so far refused to budge on their valuation. Hjulmand also has an €80million (£69.2m / $93.2m) release clause, and the club believes they are already being flexible with their lower price tag.

Hjulmand, for his part, would prefer a move to Juventus, as he views the potential switch to Turin as the ideal next step in his career.

However, Man Utd have a window of opportunity to step in and make a serious attempt to sign the midfielder, with Amorim making it clear that he is keen on a reunion.

Meanwhile, Sporting are planning to offer Hjulmand a new contract with a significant pay rise to convince him to stay, so there are a lot of moving parts to this developing story.

