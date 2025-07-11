Manchester United appear to have been handed a major boost to their chances of signing Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez, with the Midlands outfit reportedly close to completing a deal for a new goalkeeper.

Despite news going fairly quiet on United’s efforts to replace the hugely inconsistent Andre Onana at Old Trafford, rumours have once again started to surface that Ruben Amorim is keen on recruiting a new No.1

Indeed, recent reports from Brazil claimed that Man Utd are ready to submit an official bid for highly-rated Botafogo stopper John Victor, who made a big impression during the Club World Cup.

And now, it would appear that their top target Martinez could well be up for grabs as Villa move for experienced Dutch keeper Marco Bizot.

The 34-year-old, who is signing from Brest, is a full Netherlands international who is keen to play in the Premier League as a No.1

Villa boss Unai Emery has been in the market for a new goalkeeper after Robin Olsen was also moved on when his contract expired over the summer, with Bizot on the brink of securing a deal.

That has led to the Daily Mirror suggesting that Martinez is once again on United’s radar, with the door ready to swing open to complete a deal for the 32-year-old World Cup winner.

The Argentine, who has also attracted interest from Chelsea and clubs in the Saudi Pro League, currently has four years remaining on his Villa Park contract and is valued at £45m (€53m / $62m).

Martinez drops hint over Villa future

The experienced stopper gave the impression in the final home game of last season against Tottenham that he could be on the move the summer.

Martinez was weeping as he waved to the crowd when leaving the pitch at Villa Park in a match the home side won 2-0, prompting talk exit could be around the corner.

Indeed, Martinez was asked about his club future while on international duty last month and didn’t exactly commit to Villa.

He said: “My future? I don’t know, I come here to play for the national team, and that’s the only thing that matters to me right now.

“Do I want to move to a new club? The transfer window just opened, so there’s still a long way to go.”

From Emery’s perspective, he appears to be covering all bases with the capture of the 6ft 5in Bizot, who has also played for Groningen, Genk and AZ throughout his career.

