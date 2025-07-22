Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has been given the green light to bring in two more top-quality signings in the wake of the capture of Bryan Mbeumo, and with David Ornstein having revealed the three major priorities they have this summer.

The Red Devils finally got their paws on Mbeumo on Monday evening when the forward was unveiled as their latest summer signing in a deal that will ultimately cost Manchester United a titanic £71m (€82m, $95.6m) fee. Signing a five-year deal at Old Trafford with the option of a sixth, Mbeumo has delivered exactly the sort of interview United fans will have wanted from a player who has already shot into the top three most costly arrivals of the summer window so far.

However, while Mbeumo’s capture marks the second new arrival of their forward line of the summer, after Matheus Cunha, United’s summer spending is far from finished there, with Amorim still very much eager to sign a new centre-forward to lead the line in his 3-4-2-1 formation.

To that end, reports on Tuesday morning claimed Amorim had given a big thumbs up to a move for Benjamin Sesko, with the striker’s six best qualities highlighted by a report and with the United boss having been convinced over the merits of his signing by director of recruitment, Christopher Vivell.

Now, according to reports in Spain, United are ready to firm up that interest by lodging a firm offer for the €80m (£69.4m, $93.6m) RB Leipzig striker as part of an extraordinary double deal, described by Fichajes as a move that will ‘shake up the market’.

And in addition to the powerful Slovenian marksman, they report that Amorim plans to make it a swift double swoop by simultaneously launching a move to bring in midfielder Javi Guerra from Valencia.

Reports on Saturday claimed United had already reached a ‘verbal agreement’ to sign the talented midfielder.

Rated in the €25m (£21.6m, $29.1m) bracket, the 22-year-old looks to be available for a bargain fee this summer after he moved into the final two years of his contract with the LaLiga side.

Ornstein names Man Utd’s three remaining transfer priorities

The report states that United management are ‘moving quickly to finalise both deals’ and ‘establish a competitive squad before the season gets underway’.

And it’s stated that the club has confidence that, by making these two further additions, Amorim will have the necessary ingredients to ‘return the team to the Premier League title race’ and at the very least, back among the Champions League places once again.

Addressing what United still hope to achieve this summer and before the window shuts, transfer journalist Ornstein has revealed that, in addition to a new striker and defensive midfielder, United also hope to sign a new goalkeeper too.

“In no particular order, the goalkeeping department needs to be addressed,” Ornstein said on The Athletic FC podcast.

“But that doesn’t necessarily mean Andre Onana is going to leave, he’s got an injury at the moment — there may not be suitors for him, there may be. Let’s see how that develops.

“We’ve seen a lot of speculation around Emi Martinez and we don’t know of movement on that and there will be more goalkeepers in the frame as well.

“A number six, I think, is on the agenda as well, a defensive midfielder and then, of course, the number nine — they want to sign a striker.

“Now, we don’t know of them actively sort of moving on Sesko, Watkins — reports on both in the last 24 hours before recording this.

“No doubt that they are on the list of Manchester United, they are on the list of pretty much every top club.”

Man Utd transfer latest: Battle on with Leeds for keeper; stunning Chelsea swap

If the Red Devils are to sign a new goalkeeper, one name persistently linked has come from the Jupiler Pro League, though, they now look likely to have to fend off Leeds United, with the Yorkshire side having also set their sights on the same star.

On the subject of a new defensive midfielder, TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, has reported that Amorim has approved the signing of a top Sporting CP star.

And finally, our man Fraser Fletcher has explained why United’s active pursuit of Chelsea’s striker Nicolas Jackson could result in a mutually beneficial swap deal, and the duo’s price tags now coming to light.

A look at the career so far of the very elegant Javi Guerra

By Ben Mattinson

Javi Guerra is an elegant yet powerful midfielder who oozes class and composure on the ball and has the power and stamina to travel box-to-box all game, covering a high amount of ground and being effective in all phases. At 6ft 2in, Guerra has a real presence, but it’s his technique that’s most impressive.

As a rangy Spanish midfielder at that height, people’s lazy comparisons would be to Sergio Busquets, or the fact he’s called Javi could make them think of Javi Martínez. But in actual fact he’s much more mobile than both of them. A true athlete.

Guerra is such a strong ball-carrier. Despite his lanky frame, he has quick feet and is a good dribbler in tight spaces. He is smooth in the way he carries the ball. He just glides past the opposing midfield in style, often using ball rolls or acute movements like flicks to turn past them.

He adds verticality to Valencia’s midfield through his ability to powerfully drive upfield and take on players to help Valencia enter the final third.

One of Guerra’s most impressive abilities is his long-range shooting. On both his right and left foot,ot he has scored some top-quality goals with great precision and power. His long legs allow him to generate more power when striking the ball.

As a Spanish midfielder, it’s not a surprise to see how good Guerra’s passing ability is – particularly his long passing. Guerra has a good technique on clipped passes and crosses. When wide or in the half-space, he can be a source of quality crosses to create chances.

Guerra has good positioning as he often is in the right place out of position to provide a mid-block or anticipate passes, but specifically when tackling. He doesn’t go to ground often because he’s usually positioned well and doesn’t need to. But when he does, he times his tackles well.

Physically, Guerra is strong in duels too, especially as he’s got such a tall frame. He does lack aggression and intensity in duels though, he’s almost too nice off the ball at times. As he develops this, he’ll be even better defensively.

Guerra is a calm, composed player in both his personality and play-style. This level-headedness and composure enables him to have good decision-making on the pitch. Hopefully, this translates off the pitch and he gets the timing and the destination of his next move right.