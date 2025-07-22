Ruben Amorim has given the thumbs up to former Manchester United reinforcements

Manchester United are ready to make a move for Benjamin Sesko, who is fast becoming their number one striker target and despite Fabrizio Romano’s revelation that they have been offered the chance to hijack Arsenal’s deal for Viktor Gyokeres.

The Red Devils finally wrapped up the signing of Bryan Mbeumo on Monday evening following several weeks of painful negotiations. After seeing two offers rejected, the two clubs ultimately settled on a fee totalling £71m (€82m, $95.6m), with the departing Brentford star becoming summer signing number five for Manchester United.

However, after making clear that strengthening his attack was the number one priority this summer, manager Ruben Amorim has now reportedly given the thumbs up to a move for Sesko after a personal recommendation from the club’s director of recruitment, Christopher Vivell.

Indeed, after it was claimed United had shortlisted Sesko alongside Nicolas Jackson as one of two striker options to pursue, reports in Germany claim ‘the Red Devils have decided to intensify their pursuit of Sesko’ and amid claims the Chelsea man is seen as too costly.

After a move to Arsenal fell through, United are now seen as the number one contenders to sign the ‘muscular attacker’.

Per Absolut Fussball, United have tracked Sesko since the age of 16 and are now ready to lodge a formal bid to prise him from RB Leipzig this summer and having outlined the six mouth-watering assets they feel he would bring to their side.

Their report states that ‘United see Sesko as an athletic penalty-area striker with pace and aerial prowess (0.6 goals/90 minutes, 50% of aerial duels won). He combines athleticism with height and speed.’

And the report concludes that United deem the 6ft 5in star as the ‘complete package’ and that finding a player who can balance all those attributes is ‘rare’.

Furthermore, with Vivell having worked with the striker previously during his management positions with the Red Bull group, it’s claimed United already have an advantage over any rival suitors for the star and can gain the upper hand over talks owing to the German’s relationship with his former club.

READ MORE 🔴⚫ Vivell tells Man Utd to sign £67m ‘Beast’ as Amorim striker shortlist is cut to TWO

Fabrizio Romano on Man Utd’s Sesko links and Gyokeres ‘offer’

Discussing how Vivell could influence United’s chances of signing the Slovenia striker, transfer guru Romano commented on his YouTube channel: “I told you about Benjamin Sesko being one of the options for Manchester United.

“Let me clarify that it’s not the only one and that United, it’s going to be important to decide together internally at the club.

“But also how much they will have available in terms of money, also based on the outgoings, as I told you, Rashford is gone, but also Antony with Betis pushing, also Sancho, also Alejandro Garnacho – so there are many things to clarify.

“Sesko is a name being considered internally, at the moment, there are no negotiations with Leipzig at this stage, but remember that at Manchester United in the management team but there is Christopher Vivell.

“He is a director who knows Sesko very well, he came from Red Bull Group, so he knows Benjamin Sesko, so that’s why interest internally is being discussed.

“So let’s see if Man United will decide to go for Sesko or for any other option, also based on what happens with Sancho, Antony and Garnacho.”

At the same time, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg claims United’s striker shortlist is now just down to two names: Sesko and Jackson.

Strengthening claims Jackson is a genuine target for United, Romano stated over the weekend: “Chelsea have informed Manchester United on the conditions of the deal for Nicolas Jackson.

“Manchester United still discussing their striker target internally and sales will be important.

“Chelsea are not desperate to sell the striker.”

On Tuesday morning, however, Romano has also revealed that United still cannot be discounted from the Gyokeres race, with the Swede’s transfer to Arsenal continuing to drag on.

Writing on X, the Italian confirmed that United have again been ‘offered the chance’ to sign Gyokeres by intermediaries after a similar approach was made last week, and with the player’s stance on the move also coming to light.

Man Utd transfer latest: Leeds goalkeeper battle; PSG star wanted

In addition to Sesko, Gyokeres and Jackson, United have also been linked with a Paris Saint-Germain star to solve their striker issues.

Elsewhere, if the Red Devils are to sign a top Belgian goalkeeper, they now look likely to have to fend off Leeds United, with the Yorkshire side having also set their sights on a star Amorim is said to have a concrete interest in.

And finally, TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, has reported that Amorim has approved the signing of another Sporting CP star this summer, who is not Gyokeres.

How Sesko compared to Gyokeres in 2024/25