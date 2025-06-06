Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has been told the time is right to let Mason Mount leave this summer, with the captures of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo potentially the star and another struggling teammate out the Old Trafford exit door this summer.

The Red Devils finished a dismal 15th this season; not just comfortably their worst finish in the Premier League era, but their most disappointing as a club since suffering relegation from the top flight in 1974. With around two generations of Manchester United fans not used to witnessing such struggles, efforts are now very much underway to ensure the club can restore themselves back among the forces of the English game.

Thankfully, their summer has started well. Brazil star Cunha has already agreed to join United with a £62.5m deal from Wolves fully signed off, subject to international clearance.

And another of this season’s standout performers in the Premier League, Mbeumo, is also hurtling towards a move to Old Trafford after deciding he wants to sign too.

On that note, and while their first offer has been rejected, our reporter Rudy Galetti has lifted the lid on Brentford’s exact demands.

The prospective arrival of the two stars will seemingly nudge one of Erik ten Hag’s biggest signings, Mount, further down the pecking order. While injuries have ravaged his time at Old Trafford, he was able to show flashes of his ability in the closing weeks of the season as United reached the Europa League final.

However, former United defender Paul Parker just does not understand what the player is about and has called on United to get rid this summer.

“I’ve said it before, but I just can’t ever see him having a key role at Manchester United. He has no standout qualities and now we’re really seeing why Chelsea were happy to let him go,” Parker told aceodds.

“He’s played a bit because other players have been rested, and yes, he’s scored, but I haven’t seen anything more from him. He’s clearly one of those players who would benefit from finding a new club.

“I think he needs to figure out who he is as a footballer. What is his identity? He has no identity. Nobody knows what he’s actually good at and I don’t even think he knows himself.

“He looks like a lost boy out there, so first and foremost, he needs to find his identity. Otherwise, he won’t succeed at a new club either.”’

Man Utd told Rasmus Hojlund could also depart

It’s not the first time Parker has criticised Mount and he also thinks he could be joined in being pushed out of Old Trafford by Rasmus Hojlund.

“Rasmus Hojlund has to leave Manchester United for the sake of his own career. He needs a change of environment. Old Trafford chiefs will have to think about moving on Mason Mount too, he’s not athletic enough.”

The Dane could only manage a disappointing 10 goals in 56 appearances last season, down from the 16 he scored from 43 appearances the season before and looked a little lost when ploughing a lone furrow at the head of Amorim’s formation.

Understandably, United are also in the market for an upgrade – and that could potentially prove bad news for Hojlund’s chances of regular football at Old Trafford.

Indeed, our reporter, Rudy Galetti, revealed earlier this week that the Dane’s agent was working on a possible exit for the player this summer, with his preferred destination now emerging. However, United’s tough stance on a temporary exit would make any potential departure tough.

