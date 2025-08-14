Brighton and Hove Albion are bracing themselves for an approach from Manchester United for Carlos Baleba, TEAMtalk understands, but the Red Devils should not expect a warm reception.

Brighton are prepared to make it clear that the 21-year-old defensive midfielder, who is a key part of Fabian Hurzeler’s squad, is not for sale this summer.

The Seagulls believe they can keep Baleba for another year and do not anticipate the player agitating for a move.

United are set to reach out to Brighton and it will be in a bid to understand exactly how he is valued and how much they would need to raise to sign him.

TEAMtalk understands that only an extraordinary bid would tempt Brighton into serious talks, though – potentially even stretching towards the £115million fee Chelsea paid for Moises Caicedo.

Baleba joined Brighton from Lille in the summer of 2023 and has made 77 appearances for the south coast club so far, notching four goals. Ruben Amorim views him as a top target, but United may have to break records to bring him to Old Trafford…

Man Utd risk missing out on Brighton star

United are willing to spend big to secure Baleba, as TEAMtalk reported on August 12, but surpassing record-breaking figures this summer could prove a step too far.

Their highest transfer fee remains the £89million paid for Paul Pogba in 2016.

Any successful bid for Baleba would almost certainly have to surpass that by some distance – and could be a threshold United are reluctant to cross.

An approach from United is expected shortly, with Amorim’s side aware that if they wait until 2026 they risk facing competition from Liverpool and Manchester City for his signature.

Following the additions of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko, Amorim wants a new midfielder next and Amorim is United’s top target.

It will be interesting to see if the Red Devils launch a offer for the talented youngster, or whether Brighton put them off making a bid at all when the formal approach is made.

