Manchester United have reportedly said YES to offloading Rasmus Hojlund this summer, who they are keen to move on as they close in on the signing of Benjamin Sesko.

Hojlund, 22, has failed to live up to his £72million price tag that saw him join United from Atalanta two years ago, and he could now be on his way out of Old Trafford.

The Danish striker scored just four goals in 32 Premier League appearances last season, and the expected arrival of RB Leipzig star Sesko could see his minutes limited in the coming campaign.

AC Milan have been heavily linked with a move for Hojlund, and according to journalist Sebastien Vidal, United are willing to let the youngster join them this summer.

“Manchester United have approved a loan move with option to buy for Rasmus Højlund to join AC Milan,” Vidal posted on X. “The final green light now depends on the player, but Milan are leading the race.”

Vidal’s report suggests that once Sesko arrives at United, Hojlund could be on his way.

The Sesko deal is expected to be completed imminently – possibly today – after the Red Devils agreed a €85million (£73.7m / $99m) deal with Leipzig (including add-ons) and agreed personal terms with the player, who is now set to undergo a medical.

Rasmus Hojlund: ‘I want to stay here…’

United boss Ruben Amorim seems ready to say goodbye to Hojlund this summer. The forward is contracted until 2028, though, and he still wants to prove himself in the Premier League.

Any move to Milan would, of course, require the striker’s green light, and his recent comments in an interview with the Daily Mail suggest that he wants to STAY and fight for his place.

“I think my plan is very clear and that is for me to stay and fight for my spot whatever happens,” Hojlund said.

“I am still very young, people sometimes forget that. I am only 22 years old. I have learned a lot, and I think that shows in my game. I have done very well so far during the pre-season… I want to stay here.”

Hojlund added: “Competition is fine with me. It sharpens me! I’m more than ready. I’m feeling sharp, so I’m welcoming everything that comes. I think it’s good with competition.”

However, with Sesko’s arrival at United imminent and the Slovenian international likely to take an immediate spot in the starting XI, a move away from Old Trafford could be the best thing for Hojlund’s development and career.

Big developments are expected soon with regards to Hojlund’s future, as Milan look to seal the signing of the forward on loan, with an option to buy.

IN FOCUS: Benjamin Sesko vs Rasmus Hojlund, 2024/25