Jadon Sancho has formally returned to Manchester United after his loan with Chelsea, but won’t be there for long, with Napoli, AC Milan and now Aston Villa all interested in the winger, sources can reveal.

Chelsea were open to keeping Sancho if he agreed to reduce his £300,000 per week wage, but he declined, and they paid a £5m penalty to cancel their £25m obligation to buy.

Man Utd are desperate to sell Sancho as they need player sales to fund a major squad rebuild. Matheus Cunha has already reached an agreement to move to Old Trafford, while Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo is on course to soon follow – and Ruben Amorim still wants more reinforcements beyond that.

And with Sancho looking an obvious player to quickly move on, we have learned the 25-year-old isn’t short of suitors, with Napoli, Milan and Villa all considering moves for him this summer.

Napoli are especially active in their search for a top-level left winger to replace Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who left for Paris Saint-Germain in January.

TEAMtalk revealed on May 26 that Napoli are considering Nottingham Forest’s Callum Hudson-Odoi, Man Utd’s Alejandro Garnacho and Real Betis’ Jesus Rodriguez as potential signings.

Sancho has been added to Napoli’s shortlist as Antonio Conte eyes a big transfer window after lifting the Scudetto, but there is competition…

Aston Villa consider shock Sancho swoop

TEAMtalk understands that Milan have gathered information on Sancho, with the Rossoneri remaining in the market for a quality winger in case Rafael Leao leaves this summer.

We revealed on May 26 that Man Utd have shown interest in Leao as they view him as a potential replacement for Garnacho, while Chelsea are also keen on the 25-year-old.

However, Premier League side Villa could give Man Utd outcast Sancho another opportunity in the Premier League.

Sources state that Villa, who are also looking for a new player on the left-side of attack, have shown interest in Sancho in recent days.

Marcus Rashford has played in that position for Villa this season, as well as centre-forward, while on loan from Man Utd. Unai Emery’s side have not yet decided whether to activate their £40m purchase option, though it is understood the likelihood is that Rashford will head elsewhere.

Rashford is open to opportunities abroad and Barcelona have shown concrete interest in the forward, which would be a dream move for him, while Inter Milan have also been linked.

Villa could therefore look to bring in Sancho as a replacement for Rashford.

As things stand, there are no advanced talks for Sancho, but he is looking for a new opportunity and developments are expected in the coming days.

