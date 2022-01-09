Man Utd offer could solve two problems with successful Chelsea deal the blueprint

A wantaway Man Utd star is being targeted by AC Milan who hope to repeat the huge success they experienced from a Chelsea deal.

United fans hoping for smooth sailing in the post-Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era have already been left disappointed. Performances on the pitch have underwhelmed as United’s stars struggle to adapt to Ralf Rangnick’s demands.

A report from the Mirror revealed certain Red Devils players harboured doubts about Rangnick’s tactics and playing style.

Furthermore, the newspaper named four of 11 players who are reportedly pining for a way out of Old Trafford.

One of those named was centre-half, Eric Bailly. The Ivory Coast international, 27, has never been entrusted with a regular starting role since his £30m arrival from Villarreal in 2016.

Bailly was named in November by the Telegraph as one star who had ‘openly challenged’ Solskjaer in the dressing room. Key to his complaints were the Norwegian’s insistence on selecting Harry Maguire ahead of him despite the Englishman’s wretched form.

Bailly eyed in repeat of Chelsea move

Now, according to Sky Italia (as translated by MilanNews.it), Bailly could soon be offered a way out to AC Milan. Via TheHardTackle, Milan have identified the centre-back as a prime target this month.

Milan are seeking defensive reinforcements after Simon Kjaer suffered a an ACL injury. The resulting surgery has ruled him out for the remainder of the season.

Bailly is one name who has been identified as a suitable deputy, and ex-Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori is serving as the deal’s blueprint.

AC previously signed Tomori on loan before acquiring him on a permanent basis six months later. Tomori has been a revelation at the San Siro, and Milan hope Bailly can have a similar impact.

The outlet states Milan are seeking a loan with an option or obligation to buy. Alternatively, they could settle for just a straight loan move. At present, any potential deal remains in its infancy.

But striking a deal would both solve their defensive issue and rid United of a player who appears intent on leaving.

Also on Milan’s radar are fellow Premier League stars Nathan Ake, Malang Sarr and Pablo Mari.

Fernandes emphatic in response to Man Utd exit talk

Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes has hit out at speculation within the media linking him with a shock January switch to Barcelona.

Fernandes has been a target for criticism this season for his on-field antics and tendency to complain at refereeing decisions. United legend Gary Neville took aim at the Portuguese during United’s disappointing draw with Newcastle in late-December, labelling Fernandes and Ronaldo “whingebags”.

The situation at Old Trafford has not improved since that laboured performance. Indeed, The Mirror reported the United dressing room is fracturing amid concerns over interim boss Ralf Rangnick’s tactics and playing style.

That then led to speculation from the overseas media linking Fernandes with a shock January exit. Despite his subdued displays this season, losing Fernandes would be a crushing blow to the club.

Portuguese outlet Sport TV (via Goal), reported Fernandes ‘has been offered to Barca as his representatives seek to broker a January transfer for the midfielder.’ However, Fernandes has now quashed such speculation with an emphatic statement on social media.

Fernandes took to Instagram to write (via the Mirror): “And I thought we had changed the year a few days ago and after all we are already on April 1st, or is it once again just bad journalism?”

