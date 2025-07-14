Barcelona are in direct contact with Marcus Rashford’s entourage as the LaLiga giants look to finalise a move for the Manchester United man, TEAMtalk understands.

The 28-year-old, who is not in Ruben Amorim’s plans following his loan with Aston Villa last term, highly enthusiastic about a potential move to Barcelona.

Rashford has been training alone at United’s Carrington facility to stay in peak condition, while exploring his options. The Red Devils are ready to offload their academy product as he has no chance of breaking back into Amorim’s plans.

Rashford’s No. 10 shirt has been reassigned to Matheus Cunha – a clear signal of his impending departure.

Barcelona’s interest in Rashford offers a lifeline, with the Catalan club viewing him as a potentially valuable addition to their attacking ranks.

However, negotiations are complicated by differing preferences: Barcelona favour a loan deal with an option to buy, allowing them flexibility to assess Rashford’s condition, while United are pushing for a straight sale to secure a transfer fee.

Rashford, keen to remain in European football, has rejected offers from Saudi Pro League clubs, prioritising a move to a top-tier European side like Barcelona.

READ MORE 🔴⚫ Man Utd wages: Top 10 earners at Old Trafford revealed as Ratcliffe cost-cutting continues

Marcus Rashford to hold showdown Man Utd talks

This week, Rashford is set to meet with United’s hierarchy to resolve his exit strategy, a critical step in determining whether a deal with Barcelona can be finalised.

The outcome of these talks will hinge on United’s willingness to compromise on their sale demands and Barcelona’s ability to structure a deal that satisfies all parties.

TEAMtalk revealed back on April 29 that Barcelona hold serious interest in Rashford, and the United outcast is very interested in the move – and that remains the case.

For Rashford, a move to Barcelona could reignite his career, offering a fresh start at a club renowned for its attacking philosophy, while United looks to move forward under Amorim’s vision and that is a vision that does not include Marcus Rashford.

Up until now, United have asked for £40million to £50million for Rashford, but could soften their position and reluctantly accept a loan if Rashford continues to wait for Barcelona.

The Red Devils may also be forced to cover part of Rashford’s £300,000 per week wages as part of the deal, as they did while he was at Aston Villa for the second half of last season – another reason why Barcelona prefer this option.

Rashford notched four goals and six assists in 17 games at Villa, and wants to prove he can still perform consistently at the highest level ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

DON’T MISS: The 25 biggest transfers in the 2025 summer transfer window: Elanga to Newcastle in top 10

Latest Man Utd news

🔴⚫ Brentford drop huge clue on outcome of Man Utd talks for Mbeumo

🔴⚫ Liverpool step aside as Man Utd, Newcastle chances of sublime striker deal soar

🔴⚫ Man Utd SLASH star’s price tag with crucial exit talks scheduled this week – sources

QUIZ: Think you know Marcus Rashford?