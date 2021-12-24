Liverpool legend John Barnes insisted Manchester United should do everything in their power to land Barcelona maestro Frenkie De Jong, especially with Paul Pogba now “on his way out”.

The much-talked about future of Pogba may finally have a conclusion in sight. The French maverick, 28, is out of contract at the end of the season. While his mercurial talents have never been in doubt, his levels of application and consistency have irked United fans and pundits throughout his second spell in Manchester.

As such, it is looking increasingly likely that United and Pogba will part ways next summer.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are reportedly out of the running, though PSG and Juventus could present more than viable landing spots.

ESPN recently stated United would be open to a cut-price January sale if a new contract isn’t signed. However, their expectation is that suitors will wait until next summer, upon which time Pogba would leave for free.

Pogba’s exit would leave United’s midfield lacking a creative spark. As such, talk of signing Dutch international Frenkie de Jong as a natural successor has ramped up.

Barcelona are reportedly willing to sacrifice De Jong. They have a series of talented stars rising through the ranks in his position.

While de Jong’s owners are open to his sale, Fabrizio Romano has indicated little progress from United – or PSG – has been made on a De Jong deal thus far. The transfer expert tweeted that it is “still very quiet” about the Dutch international at the moment.

Nonetheless, United could be content to play the long game and strike when Pogba officially departs. If they did, John Barnes believes the Red Devils would be signing a truly magnificent player indeed.

Frenkie de Jong is “exactly what Man Utd need” – Barnes

“Frenkie de Jong would be a brilliant signing for Manchester United,” said Barnes (via the Mirror).

“It looks like Paul Pogba is on his way out of the club. So bringing in a replacement for him is very important.

“Especially if that person is a young and talented player who will get the opportunity to be one of the main players at the club.

“He has everything in terms of passing range, intensity and a great attitude. It’s exactly what Manchester United need in midfield.”

New suitor emerges for dismayed Man Utd striker

Meanwhile, Edinson Cavani definitely sees a future for himself away from Manchester United after a South American-based agent lifted the lid on the striker’s unhappiness at his Old Trafford situation.

Cavani had been earmarked as an ideal candidate to replace Sergio Aguero at Barcelona. However, their interest looks to have faded following an agreement instead for a £46m Manchester City man.

That appears to have ended Cavani’s prospects of a move to the Nou Camp. Nonetheless, Cavani appears ready to push for a move away with agent Andre Cury spilling the beans on his unhappiness.

“He is unhappy at United. He’s a guy I already know a little about his history because we almost brought him to Palmeiras the other time,” Cury said, via Torcedores.

“He’s a guy who owns a farm in Uruguay and likes to be close to home. So in that sense there might be some possibility.

“Now, obviously if he has an offer from Barcelona, he won’t come to Brazil. If he has no choice other than Barcelona or that level of a big club that plays in the Champions League, then I think there’s a chance for the deal to happen, yes.”

With confusion ensuing over potential interest from Barcelona, Cavani may yet find himself moving to Spain with Sevilla. As per Mundo Deportivo, they are more likely to succeed in landing Cavani than fellow United forward and target, Anthony Martial.

