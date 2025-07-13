Manchester United have made it clear that they are keen to sell Marcus Rashford this summer, and a dream move to Barcelona could become a reality for the forward.

The 27-year-old doesn’t feature in Ruben Amorim’s plans and has been left in limbo, after Aston Villa decided not to trigger their £40million option-to-buy clause, as per the agreement for his loan last season.

Rashford’s entourage are working hard to find him his next club, and his preference is to stay in Europe. Barcelona are admirers of Rashford, as TEAMtalk has consistently reported.

Man Utd’s preference is to sell him permanently, rather than sanctioning another loan, though his £300,000 per week salary is a stumbling block for suitors, with his contract valid until 2028.

According to reliable journalist Dharmesh Sheth, reporting for Sky Sports News, Barcelona are ‘working hard’ as they look to strike a deal and sign Rashford this summer.

“Manchester United are expecting an approach from Barcelona for Marcus Rashford,” Sheth reports. “Barcelona working hard behind the scenes on a deal for the forward.

“The LaLiga club have explored the conditions of a deal but have yet to make official contact with United.”

Barcelona to make new Marcus Rashford approach

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealed back on April 29 that Barcelona hold serious interest in Rashford, and the Man Utd outcast is very interested in the move.

Recent reports suggest that £40million would be enough to sign Rashford this summer, and it remains to be seen whether Barcelona are willing to go that high.

Personal terms are not expected to be an issue, so everything will hinge on whether a club-to-club agreement is reached.

It was reported by The Daily Mirror on Saturday that Rashford is set to hold crunch talks with Man Utd in the coming days as they look to find a solution for his future.

“There is a bit of an uneasy truce at the moment, with Marcus working on his fitness at Carrington, but he wants to know how this impasse can be broken. This will be a big meeting,” they claimed.

As for the agenda, Rashford’s representatives will seek to find out ‘the precise financial terms United will accept for his departure’.

Interestingly, the sentence finishes with ‘whether on loan or a permanent transfer’, which is a slight suggestion of someone else being able to try before they buy.

Barcelona would likely prefer a loan move as that could mean them paying less wages, for now at least, so it will be interesting to see how things develop.

