Bayern Munich have lost out to Liverpool in the race to sign Florian Wirtz and could launch a blockbuster move for Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes as an alternative, TEAMtalk understands.

Bayern have been chasing Leverkusen ace Wirtz for months but the news broke on Friday that the 22-year-old has opted to join Liverpool instead.

Arne Slot’s side are now set to pay a whopping €150m (£126m) to sign Wirtz, as revealed by journalist Sacha Tavolieri, and Bayern will have to look elsewhere for a new attacking midfielder.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Bayern are admirers of Man Utd star Fernandes and could move for him after missing out on top target Wirtz.

The Red Devils and manager Ruben Amorim are desperate to keep Fernandes but as reported on May 22, he could be reluctantly sold to fund the club’s rebuild this summer.

After missing out on Champions League qualification, Man Utd need to sell multiple players before they can make the necessary improvements to their squad.

Fernandes, 30, is arguably Man Utd’s most important player, having notched 19 goals and 19 assists across all competitions this season – but a big-money bid from Bayern could force the club into selling their star man.

READ MORE: Man Utd ‘serious’ about signing Aston Villa ace who WILL leave – sources

Bayern Munich keen to open Bruno Fernandes talks – sources

TEAMtalk understands that Bayern are keen to sit down and have a conversation with Man Utd’s representatives over a potential deal for Fernandes.

The 30-year-old attacking midfielder has been shortlisted by Vincent Kompany’s side and could become a leading target now they’ve missed out on Wirtz.

Fernandes is happy to stay at Old Trafford but will look at other options should Ruben Amorim’s side decide they need to sell him.

However, Man Utd have no intention of letting Fernandes go on the cheap. Sources state that it would take a bid of over £100m for them to consider a sale.

This means that the reported £80m bid that is set to be launched by Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal will not be enough to sign the Portuguese star, although they could return with a higher offer.

It remains to be seen whether Bayern are willing to match Man Utd’s price tag for Fernandes. They were happy to spend big on Wirtz, but it’s unclear if they’d splash huge money on an attacking midfielder who’s eight years older, even if he is an elite player.

DON’T MISS: What elite managers are saying about Florian Wirtz as Liverpool prepare to break records

Man Utd transfer news: Four starters to be sold; Garnacho exit

👉 Ruben Amorim sets new Man Utd transfer demand after Tottenham confirm fears

👉 Ruben Amorim to axe Man Utd quartet who started UEL final as EIGHT exits planned

👉 Man Utd to accept Garnacho bid after Amorim rift seals fate

👉 Deco confirms Barcelona interest in Man Utd, Liverpool stars and names summer ‘priority’

Man Utd transfer quiz: Higher or lower?