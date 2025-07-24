Manchester United are very much targeting a move for Benjamin Sesko next – and a trusted German source has explained exactly why the RB Leipzig striker is ready to greenlight the move and with a rapid reduction in his price set to fuel the Red Devils’ hunt.

Aft finally getting their paws on Bryan Mbeumo after weeks of long, drawn-out talks, Manchester United are finally ready to strengthen other key areas of their side. And while they have already brought in two forward-thinking players already in the Cameroon forward and Brazilian Matheus Cunha from Wolves, Ruben Amorim is not finished remodelling his attack yet.

To that end, the Red Devils still want a powerful No.9 to lead the line and play as the figurehead in the Portuguese’s very much concrete 3-4-2-1 formation.

And while David Ornstein has confirmed Amorim has also set his heart on a new goalkeeper and another midfielder before the window shuts, the next primary focus at Old Trafford will be on securing a new centre-forward.

While a number of options have already slipped through the net, including Liam Delap, Hugo Ekitike and Viktor Gyokeres – the last two of whom United made late moves for – their shortlist has now come down to two names: Sesko and Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson.

Now, according to Bild journalist Christian Falk, United have a very genuine chance of landing the powerful Slovenian frontman.

“It’s worth noting that Leipzig have to sell players this summer,” Falk told the Daily Briefing. “They have a target to bring in €100m (£86.6m, $117m), and they have just two players in this range who can make the club money.

“Xavi Simons, of course, is one such footballer, with the other being Benjamin Sesko. So, it could be that the club has to sell both players in this summer’s transfer window. That’s why Manchester United will definitely be an option.”

On those comparisons to Erling Haaland, Falk continued: “Sesko is a fan of the Premier League and is prepared to make this next step.

“He has a lot of self-confidence – he’s on record as telling reporters that he believes he’s similar in profile to Erling Haaland: ‘My teammates at the club tell me that Haaland and I are very similar, especially in terms of speed. Most of them even tell me that I’m better than him.’

“So, you see, he’s not afraid of big names or big clubs! I think this transfer can gather real pace now that Arsenal are no longer at the table.”

Man Utd learn asking price for Sesko with key advantage secured

Falk is adamant that United are very much in the front row for the signing of Sesko, with Arsenal ultimately opting for Gyokeres after weeks of negotiations for both strikers.

And with United’s director of recruitment knowing both the player and his club well, it’s thought the Red Devils already have a key advantage should any new suitors come to the fore.

“When one door closes, another opens! Arsenal have withdrawn their pursuit of Benjamin Seko, which creates an opportunity for Manchester United.

“The Red Devils weren’t in the front row for the club and player. However, there’s a key executive involved in all of this – Christopher Vivell, United’s head of scouting. He’s previously worked for RB Leipzig, and he’s now supporting the potential deal.

Vivell’s also been watching the situation develop since April. He was at the match between Leipzig and Wolfsburg to scout Sesko again.”

Furthermore, his asking price could also be to United’s liking too as Falk explained: “The striker is 22 and is still very, very young. He can leave with a good offer; I think Leipzig are willing to talk if they receive a fee closer to €70m (£60.6m, $82.3m).”

TalkSPORT journalist Ben Jacobs has reported that United could be able to sign Sesko for less than the quoted price next month.

Jacobs told talkSPORT: “There are a few names that leap out as United discuss internally about their targets.

“Benjamin Sesko is the one to watch, for me, simply because the price for Sesko may drop as we get into late July and early August.

“By then, a lot of clubs looking for strikers will have found one, so there will be less of a bidding war, and Leipzig also know the player wants to leave and 12 months ago, Manchester United, along with Arsenal and Chelsea, made a pitch for Sesko.

“So, he’s a longstanding target for Man United and now you’ve got Chris Vivell who is the director of recruitment – effectively the No.2 to Jason Wilcox – and he knows Sesko from his own time at the Red Bull group.

“So, at the right price, that’s a deal Manchester United would like to do, but Arsenal struggled to drive his release clause down, which is over €80million (£69.2m, $93.8m), and that’s why if Sesko to Manchester United is to develop, there may be some patience required.”

Despite talk of a move for Sesko gathering pace, our transfer insider Fraser Fletcher insists United have not closed the door on a move for Jackson yet either.

And according to Fletcher, a high-profile swap deal with Chelsea, that mutually benefits all parties, could still be on the cards this summer. Such a move would be hugely appealing to United, given a move could potentially be done without a penny changing hands.

United’ next moves have been funded by the offloading of some players, with Marcus Rashford – who has now signed for Barcelona – the most recent big name departing.

However, it has emerged that Rashford is facing an awkward start in Catalonia with three players, including Lamine Yamal, having complained about his arrival, according to damaging reports.

Elsewhere, United are ‘working hard behind the scenes’ on a deal to bring a top LaLiga midfielder to Old Trafford after strong reports in the Spanish media claimed the midfielder has green-lighted the move.

