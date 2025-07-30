Christopher Vivell is understood to have convinced Ruben Amorim to make Benjamin Sesko his top striker target this summer for three major reasons, with Fabrizio Romano confirming the “fight is ongoing” to win the race for the RB Leipzig powerhouse.

The 6ft 5in Slovenian has been on the market all summer but has had to wait patiently after watching a host of big-name striker counterparts trade clubs ahead of him this summer. Put up for sale in the wake of RB Leipzig’s failure to qualify for European football for the first time since 2016 upon their promotion to the Bundesliga, a number of Premier League clubs have already been linked with moves for Sesko.

But after watching long-term suitors Arsenal ultimately plump for Viktor Gyokeres ahead of him and Chelsea sign Liam Delap and Joao Pedro instead, the battle to bring him to the Premier League has ultimately come down to two clubs: Manchester United and Newcastle.

Of the pair, it is Newcastle who have been the most active. And according to our transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, Magpies chiefs have already presented a very attractive proposal to his people, even agreeing terms on a five-year deal.

Despite that, Sesko is yet to green-light the move and that has opened the door for Man Utd to make a sudden last-ditch play.

As a result, it’s understood that United’s director of football Vivell, who knows the star well from his time at RB Leipzig, has convinced United to now make their move amid claims they are ready to go all out for the Slovenian.

Historic comments on the Bundesliga website from Vivell about the striker also highlight exactly what the striker would bring to Old Trafford were the Red Devils to win the race.

In an article whose headline claims he has ‘shades of Erling Haaland’, Vivell stated: “Benjamin Sesko is among the game’s top young talents and has enormous potential to become a top player. He has all the qualities to do that.

“He’s extremely quick, has a great jump on him and is strong in the air. Benjamin is a real goalscorer, who, despite his 1.95m, is mobile and technically strong.

“His abilities make him a special player with a special profile.”

And all these assets are now believed to be wanted by Amorim at Old Trafford and with Romano explaining the big transfer ‘fight’ that lies ahead…

DON’T MISS 🗣️ Man Utd told why Sesko deal must be SCRAPPED as Rio Ferdinand picks ‘guaranteed’ alternative

Benjamin Sesko: Fabrizio Romano tees up Man Utd, Newcastle battle

We understand United are soon ready to make their own big play for Sesko and with the player seen as a very obvious upgrade for Rasmus Hojlund, who struggled in his second season at Old Trafford, and someone who can help bring out the best in both Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano insists a big battle is already underway between United and Newcastle for the 41-times capped Slovenia striker.

“The fight is ongoing,” Romano stated. “The fight between Manchester United and Newcastle is ongoing, with different options, with different strategies.

“Newcastle are ready, if Benjamin Sesko calls and says ‘Ok, I’m coming to join you,’ Newcastle are ready to pay what Leipzig want. Newcastle have already spoken to all the people close to Sesko, so they are ready to pay what Leipzig wants and ready to pay what the player wants.

“On the other side, Manchester United are working on this deal financially to understand whether they can make it happen or not, so Benjamin Sesko is a big name on the list of Manchester United, also Ollie Watkins.”

Romano added: “Last week, Manchester United had direct contact with Aston Villa, as I told you, they spoke about Dibu [Emiliano] Martinez some more and they also spoke about Ollie Watkins.

“Villa want to keep Ollie Watkins so it’s not an easy deal, while for Sesko it’s already accepted internally at Leipzig, that he’s probably going to leave this summer.”

Man Utd transfer latest: Newcastle keeper eyed; Spurs plot eye-catching double raid

Meanwhile, United have been credited with interest in Newcastle United star Nick Pope in a surprise twist and with the Magpies due to complete the signing of a new goalkeeper of their own later on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur can ‘take advantage’ of United by signing TWO of their players this summer in a double £125m move, according to eye-catching reports on Wednesday morning.

And finally, with Alejandro Garnacho strongly linked with an exit, our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has revealed exactly where he sees the winger sees himself moving to this summer, having made his top choice crystal clear.

Sesko quiz: How much do you know about the RB Leipzig striker?