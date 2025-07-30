Rio Ferdinand has had his say on Manchester United's planned business this summer

Rio Ferdinand has revealed his major concerns over a planned Manchester United move for Benjamin Sesko, having named the far older striker they should sign instead and with the star’s likely asking price now coming to light.

The Red Devils have put their focus on strengthening their attack this summer as Ruben Amorim looks to add more firepower and creativity to a squad that could only manage an uninspiring 15th-place finish in the Premier League last season. And with Bryan Mbeumo last week joining Matheus Cunha as confirmed arrivals, Manchester United still want one more new face to come up front and spearhead the manager’s 3-4-2-1 formation.

Despite that need, it’s proved a somewhat frustrating hunt so far. The likes of Liam Delap and Viktor Gyokeres have opted for moves elsewhere – United’s lack of Champions League football, or any European football for that matter – surely to blame, while interest in the likes of Hugo Ekitike, Victor Osimhen and Alexander Isak has ultimately come to nothing owing to the costs involved.

Now, however, the Red Devils’ striker wishlist has seen another high-profile name crossed off the list with Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson also deemed too costly, with two sources revealing on Tuesday how Amorim’s wanted list has now been reduced to two names as a result: Sesko of RB Leipzig and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins.

While 22-year-old Sesko, who has a €80m (£69m) exit clause in his contract, clearly has a longer shelf life than Watkins, who turns 30 before the turn of the year, Ferdinand is adamant that the Aston Villa man would present the far better option for where United are at as a club right now.

As a result, the former Red Devils hero is strongly imploring his side to give a wide berth this summer.

“If you get Watkins, you’ve got guaranteed 15-20 goals really and then you’ve got that with Cunha and you’ve got that with Mbeumo,” Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel.

“Not completely guaranteed, but you’ve got double figures all the way up front.

“Bear in mind, we were 16th in terms of goals scored last season and these lot are getting you a minimum 40 goals between them.”

Ferdinand also admits he has a major “worry” about Sesko and would urge his former side to give the Leipzig striker a wide berth this summer…

READ MORE 🔴⚫ Man Utd, Newcastle wait as ‘most serious’ Benjamin Sesko ‘opening bid’ is launched



Man Utd learn Watkins asking price as Ferdinand reveals Sesko concerns

Regarding his “worry” about Sesko, Ferdinand continued: “The only difference is that Rasmus came in and had inexperience around him in terms of [Alejandro] Garnacho one side and Amad [Diallo] the other, for instance, most of the time.

“If Sesko comes in, he’s got two players that have played Premier League, scored goals in the Premier League and backed up by Bruno [Fernandes] so I think it’s a different dynamic that he comes into.

“But the uncertainty worries me a little bit. Can he adapt to this league?”

Ferdinand, who won six Premier League titles with United, added: “I wanted a striker with experience so he wouldn’t be my first-choice, obviously, even now.

“But if Manchester United buy him and Newcastle goes and get a number nine, does that mean [Alexander] Isak stays at Newcastle and Liverpool don’t get Isak?

“Liverpool’s transfer window has been nothing short of exceptional so far.”

The good news for Ferdinand is that sources close to 18-times capped England striker Watkins have revealed he would be open to the move to Aston Villa if a deal can be agreed.

Despite that, it is understood that Villa would demand a fee in the region of £60m (€69m, $80m) to let the 29-year-old leave this summer, given he us their all-time top scorer in the Premier League and in light of the fact that his current deal now has just two years left to run.

Man Utd transfer-round-up: Sancho cost slashed; Garnacho makes his choice

While the Manchester Evening News’ Samuel Luckhurst confirming United now have the budget for one more signing as it stands, United are continuing to focus on other potential exits and with Amorim also still keen to add a midfielder to his summer recruits, in addition to a new No.9.

To that end, United have now slashed their asking price for unsettled winger Jadon Sancho and a journalist has revealed which powerful club are now being tempted by the new asking price.

Alejandro Garnacho is another star strongly linked with an exit and now our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has revealed exactly where he sees the winger sees himself moving to this summer, having made his top choice crystal clear.

As stated, any further sales could unlock a possible midfield signing and reports earlier this week claimed United have lodged a bid to beat Italian giants Juventus to the signing of a top Sporting midfielder who Amorim knows very well, with a potential deadline set to secure a transfer this summer.

Sesko or Watkins – which of the strikers should Man Utd target?