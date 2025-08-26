The prospect of Andre Onana leaving Manchester United before the transfer window closes is growing stronger, TEAMtalk understands, with work over an Old Trafford exit underway.

The pending arrival of Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp places fresh focus on United’s goalkeeping department, with the signing of the 23-year-old now close.

Ruben Amorim’s decision to leave Onana on the bench against Fulham on Sunday has been viewed as highly significant. Altay Bayindir was selected ahead of Onana, adding to the speculation.

Amorim has not been shy in making bold calls to send key messages. Rasmus Hojlund was frozen out of the side, in a move widely interpreted as an effort to push the striker towards the exit door. The handling of Onana is beginning to look similar.

Sources have indicated to TEAMtalk that intermediaries are already testing the waters with clubs in both England and abroad to establish whether there is interest in taking Onana.

However, with the 29-year-old contracted until 2028 and the transfer window drawing to a close, United may find it difficult to find a buyer.

The initial expectation, therefore, is that a loan move for Onana is the most likely outcome.

TRANSFER NEWS LIVE 🚨 Alexander Isak developments expected; Man Utd talent’s future up for grabs

Lammens in, Onana out for Man Utd?

For Onana, who joined United with high expectations of becoming the long-term No. 1, the sudden uncertainty represents a dramatic turn of events.

The Cameroonian international made 34 Premier League appearances for the Red Devils last season – keeping nine clean sheets.

However, Onana has made a few big blunders since joining United in the summer of 2023, following his £47.2m switch from Inter Milan.

As for Lammens, the goalkeeper has already agreed personal terms and United are advancing on a club-to-club agreement with Royal Antwerp for a fee of roughly €20m / £17m.

Lammens is considered to be one of the best young goalkeepers in Europe, and everything points towards his Old Trafford switch being completed.

Onana’s future hangs in the balance and with United prepared to accept a loan exit, it’ll be interesting to see which clubs show interest.

With just days remaining in the window, the clock is ticking on what could be one of the most intriguing late moves of the summer.

FULL BREAKDOWN 👉 Every completed Man Utd transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans

Latest Man Utd news

🔴⚫ Kobbie Mainoo lined up for controversial move as Man Utd exit wish confirmed by David Ornstein

🔴⚫ Man Utd say NO to explosive Chelsea, Garnacho swap offer as winger deal slapped down

🔴⚫ Man Utd have THREE DAYS to negotiate star’s exit as firm ‘deadline’ set

IN FOCUS: Andre Onana vs Senne Lammens, 2024/25