Man Utd could turn to Justin Kluivert, inset, if they can't strike a deal for Bryan Mbeumo

Manchester United are reportedly making contingency plans should Tottenham Hotspur beat them to the signing of Bryan Mbeumo by targeting a 64-goal alternative, though sources have told TEAMtalk why the Red Devils do not need to panic over their pursuit of the Brentford forward.

The 25-year-old Bees forward finds himself a man in serious demand this summer after a prolific season for the Bees, in which he contributed a goal or an assist every 123.3 minutes he was on the field. And with just a year left on his contract at the Gtech Stadium, Mbeumo is ready to make a high-profile move this summer and take his career to the next level.

To that end, and with the player making clear he favours a move to Manchester United over all other suitors, the Red Devils have been locked in talks to try and negotiate a fee with their Premier League rivals.

But having seen two offers rejected by the Bees – the second of which was worth a downpayment of £50m with a further £10m in bonuses – a new challenge threatens to take the player away from Ruben Amorim’s clutches.

And with Tottenham’s now firm offer for the Cameroon forward topping United’s gambit and worth a guaranteed £65m with another £5m in add-ons, the possibility of the Red Devils now missing out on his signature has now become a very real and genuine threat.

As a result, it’s now reported United have drawn up a contingency plan in the event of missing out – and Bournemouth’s Justin Kluivert is now understood to be very much back on the club’s radar.

Per Caught Offside, United are ‘long-time admirers of Kluivert’ and are ‘monitoring his situation closely’ as they consider a summer approach.

It’s claimed they see the seven-times capped Netherlands forward as a ‘versatile attacking option’ who could ‘thrive under a more fluid attacking setup’.

Stating United’s interest in the 26-year-old, who has 64 career goals from 294 appearances, dates back years, the report concludes that United’s recruitment team has ‘kept tabs on Kluivert since his early days in the Eredivisie’, and with attacking reinforcements a priority this summer, he ‘remains on their shortlist’.

Mbeumo choice between Man Utd and Tottenham is clear

Per the report, the Cherries have responded by slapping a €50m (£42m, $57m) price tag on the 26-year-old, whom they signed for just over £9m from Roma in the summer of 2023.

But despite Sky Sports’ revelation that Mbeumo is ‘intrigued by the prospect of a move to Spurs’ following the appointment of Frank, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that the Bees forward is unwavering in his determination to join United this summer.

And our transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, has stated: “My understanding on Mbeumo is he has made it clear he wants to join Manchester United.”

That view is also backed up by our other senior transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, who insists the London side will only come into consideration if Mbeumo’s move to Old Trafford breaks down.

Posting on X, Galetti stated: ‘Bryan Mbeumo is NOT considering Tottenham at this stage. He gave his word to Man Utd, with personal terms already close to being finalised. He wants to wait for progress between Utd and Brentford: only if talks collapse, Spurs would be considered.’

The Athletic journalist Laurie Whitwell also insists a move to Old Trafford remains the player’s first choice.

“He has a clear vision and can see how he fits into the system at United,” Whitwell told the Stretford Paddock’s YouTube channel, as he revealed four factors that have influenced the player’s decision.

“The stature of the place – and I know people have been upset about him choosing Man Utd when there is no European football on offer.

“But clearly, the raised profile you get from your own personal brand, let’s say, and also the opportunity to play in that stadium (Old Trafford), the pressure, the eyeballs that come with it, I think it (United) are still an appealing prospect to a lot of players.”

