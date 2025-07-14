Manchester United are set to make another big push to sign Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo this week, though the winger has been left ‘frustrated’ as his dream move to Old Trafford stalls according to one of his international coaches.

The 25-year-old has made clear to Brentford and other suitors that he has his heart set on joining Ruben Amorim’s project with the Red Devils.

Man Utd have seen two bids worth £55m and £62.5m rejected for Mbeumo so far and WILL launch an improved third bid in an attempt to get the transfer done, per reports.

Now, Cameroon’s assistant coach, Ashu Cyprian Besong, has revealed that the forward is not happy with how things are going.

“Yes, obviously he’s very frustrated with how long it’s taken,” Besong said in an interview with Telecom Asia.

“But he’s a professional and anticipates these things. I spoke to him about a week ago and he is very calm with everything that is going on. But of course, he’s already told them he wants to go to United.

“He just wanted the two clubs to find an agreement, as he’s very grateful for the opportunity that he’s been given by Brentford in his career.”

READ MORE: The 25 biggest transfers in the 2025 summer transfer window: Elanga to Newcastle in top 10

Man Utd to launch ‘improved’ Mbeumo bid

Sky Sports reported on Sunday that Man Utd will make an improved, third offer for Mbeumo, and that bid could be sent in the coming days.

That’s according to Sky’s reliable journalist Dharmesh Sheth, who claimed: “Manchester United remain optimistic of a deal to sign Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo.

“United are expected to make an improved offer soon with one source claiming that it could come this week. Brentford are understood to want £65m.

“It is thought the deal will come down to the structure and conditions, as United’s last offer was not far away in terms of total fee. Mbeumo wants to join United.”

Mbeumo has the potential to be a game-changing addition for Man Utd as Amorim looks to bounce back from a disappointing 2024/25 season, in which they finished 15th in the Premier League table.

The right-winger notched a very impressive 20 goals and eight assists in the Prem for Brentford last term, and would give Amorim an exciting and potent option in attack, along with new signing Matheus Cunha.

Man Utd are also keen to sign a new striker, but that may have to wait until they first sell players due to their PSR (Profitability and Sustainability Rules) situation.

Their full focus for now is on finalising an agreement for Mbeumo, and they are confident, but whether they can structure a new bid in a way that satisfies Brentford remains to be seen.

DON’T MISS: The brilliant Man Utd XI for 2025/26 with three more signings to follow Cunha and Mbeumo

Latest Man Utd news

🔴⚫ Man Utd in contact for £100m striker as shock ‘enquiry’ made

🔴⚫ Man Utd told to axe £90m duo as star’s finishing labelled ‘absolutely terrible’

🔴⚫ ‘This will be big’ – Marcus Rashford, Man Utd book crunch talks THIS WEEK with exit terms to be set out