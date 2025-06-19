Rio Ferdinand has had his say on Manchester United's planned business this summer

Manchester United’s summer transfer business so far has received a ringing endorsement from Rio Ferdinand after he named the three brilliant traits Bryan Mbeumo will bring with him to Old Trafford, while the pundit also claims a prolific marksman is ‘waiting for the call’ to join the Red Devils.

The 2024/25 season was an instantly forgettable one for Manchester United, who finished in their all-time worst position of 15th in the Premier League before putting up a tepid showing in the Europa League final. And with Ruben Amorim failing to get a consistent tune out of the expensively-assembled squad he inherited, the Portuguese will be a man under pressure to deliver bigger and better things next season.

While United on Wednesday learned their new fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League campaign, work has been going on behind the scenes to help catapult the Red Devils back among England’s most feared clubs.

And with Matheus Cunha already signing on the dotted line in a deal worth £62.5m from Wolves, director of football Jason Wilcox is now closing in on signing number two in the form of Mbeumo.

The Cameroon forward enjoyed a hugely productive season for Brentford, registering 20 goals and adding nine assists from 42 appearances, giving him a G/A every 123.3 minutes.

Now, with United taking a giant leap towards his signings, Ferdinand has marvelled at their business so far.

“I’m happy with Cunha, he’s one of the ones I mentioned on my list. I hope it goes well for him,” Ferdinand began on his Rio Ferdinand Presents YouTube channel.

“The problem is that I’ve been happy many times in transfer windows, and it’s gone wrong.

“I’m hoping he’s not going to be added to that list.

“If they get Mbeumo, I’d be very happy.”

DON’T MISS 🔴⚫ Bryan Mbeumo transfer ‘decided’ as Man Utd, Tottenham target ‘gives his word’

Asked why he’s happy at the prospect of Mbeumo signing and having named his three best qualities, Ferdinand explained: “Because he wants to come. Mbeumo wants to come, I know it.

“His stats over the last three seasons in the Premier League are up there, by the way. Goals and assists, goal chances, ridiculous!

“Again, another proven Premier League player. This is what I like, playing in the Premier League. There ain’t no adjustment business.

“The only thing is that there will be an adjustment because of the size of the club.

“They don’t have to do that when they go to Arsenal! There ain’t that pressure, the badge ain’t as heavy! It’s heavy, but it’s not as heavy!”

Ferdinand also thinks United’s summer business will not end with Mbeumo and is adamant a big-name striker is next, with the pundit also convinced that the 151-goal Victor Osimhen is also ‘waiting for United’s call’.

Ferdinand claims Man Utd can sign Victor Osimhen

Osimhen’s future currently remains unresolved after he spurned the opportunity to sign for Al-Hilal.

And while the Premier League is understood to be a dream destination for the Nigerian star, he will need to lower his alleged £400,000 a week wage demands if he is to secure a move.

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, has revealed that Liverpool have this week exploded into the race to sign Osimhen, with intermediaries discussing a possible swap deal involving two unwanted Reds stars.

However, Ferdinand reckons a move to Old Trafford could still be on the cards in a move that could give United a formidable new front three next season.

Asked who else Amorim could sign, Ferdinand continued: “No.9, they already know who I want. The comments know, the people know who I want, who I would go and get: Osimhen!

“It looks like he’s turned down Al-Hilal… he must be waiting for Manchester United.

“I don’t know if Manchester United are going to come. That’s the problem.”

Napoli will not stand in the player’s way this summer and are thought to be willing to negotiate his sale for a fee of around €75m (£64m, $86m), though if United do come calling, they will hope there is room to manoeuvre.

Man Utd transfer round-up: Sancho says yes to shock move; unusual Antony exit nears

As an alternative to Osimhen, United have decided on the two forwards they could offer Eintracht Frankfurt in a remarkable player-plus-cash deal for striker Hugo Ekitike, according to a report.

Meanwhile, Jadon Sancho has reportedly given the green light to a shock summer transfer as the winger seeks to finally bring an end to his United nightmare – though there are still two hurdles to cross before a move gets over the line.

Elsewhere, United are also understood to be increasingly open to the possibility of granting Antony a dream transfer away from Old Trafford, amid claims a rarely-seen arrangement will help facilitate the deal.

Man Utd’s next No.9? Victor Osimhen’s formidable stats