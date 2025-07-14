Manchester United are finally set to get the green light to sign Bryan Mbeumo after a report claimed they have ‘agreed terms’ over a raised third bid – while a forgotten star has been ‘granted approval’ to leave the club in a somewhat surprising transfer.

The Red Devils have had to watch on anxiously as a string of their rivals have all splashed the cash this summer, with reigning Premier League champions Liverpool the most active of all the elite sides with five new signings to their name so far. By contrast, Manchester United have just one major new addition to their ranks – in Matheus Cunha – with Ruben Amorim’s side having to wait patiently for more big names to follow the Brazilian in through the door.

So far, United have seen two offers turned down by Brentford for Mbeumo; the second of which totalled £62.5m (€72m, $84m). However, with talks ongoing between the clubs in an effort to find common ground, reports of late have stated United will soon finally get the green light to secure his signing, with a raised third bid hopefully doing the trick.

And now, some six weeks after the 25-year-old forward made clear his wish to sign for United this summer, a breakthrough has seemingly now been reached, with reports from Spain suggesting the two sides have finally found common ground over a raised offer worth £65m (€75m, $87.5m).

And according to Fichajes, United have now ‘agreed terms’ with their Premier League rivals for the transfer of the 22-times capped Cameroon international forward.

The report adds that United are now ‘very close to a major deal’ for Mbeumo, with their chunkier £65m proposal ‘accepted’ by the south-west London side after weeks of negotiations.

As part of the arrangement, United have agreed to pay a bigger part of the fee up front, with the Bees set to land a guaranteed fee of nearer £60m for the star, with the further £5m made up in bonuses and add-ons.

Tyrell Malacia the next one out at Man Utd, with move agreed

Before embarking on any further additions, however, United will need to start selling their own unwanted players, with the Red Devils currently working on finding solutions for five unwanted stars in Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia.

The latter joined United in summer 2022 for a fee of £13m – the first arrival of the Erik ten Hag era at Old Trafford. However, after enjoying a promising first season at the club, injuries were to strike and, after the best part of a year on the sidelines, he was sent out on loan to PSV Eindhoven last season.

However, after making just 12 appearances for the club, they decided against making his signing permanent, instead sending the player back to Old Trafford and having waived their option to make his signing permanent.

Now, according to Football Insider, the 25-year-old has ‘granted approval’ to leave, with journalist Pete O’Rourke reporting that he ‘could join’ Celtic this summer.

However, he has revealed that a deal is far from straightforward, noting that United will need to make a ‘compromise’ to force through his exit and would need to ‘subsidise his wages’ to seal a move to Celtic Park this summer.

O’Rourke explained: “It’ll be a struggle for Celtic to meet his wages unless Manchester United subsidise them – that’s probably the only way a potential deal could happen.

“He is one of those players that Manchester United are openly willing to sell; he’s been allowed to return late for pre-season to try and sort out his future.

“Celtic would be an attractive proposition for someone like Malacia next season – but they’ve got Kieran Tierney back at Celtic Park this year as well.

“You’d imagine Tierney would be a starter when fit for Brendan Rodgers, so I’m not sure Malacia will be too keen on moving to a club where he’s not guaranteed minutes either.”

Man Utd transfer latest: Garnacho rejects exit offer; Chelsea striker wanted

Meanwhile, United have been denied the chance to seal a lucrative sale after Garnacho rejected one particular exit, and the Argentina international has already decided his next move.

Elsewhere, Rashford’s dream move to Barcelona has taken a significant step closer to reality after Barcelona ramped up their chase after making a big decision on Luis Diaz. Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth has revealed the latest and stated how the LaLiga champions are ‘working hard’ to secure his signing, despite one very obvious hurdle that must be crossed first.

On the incoming front, United’s hunt for a new striker has seen a costly Chelsea striker linked, and amid claims an enquiry has been made, it’s reported Amorim’s side will need to battle a Premier League rival to secure the signing.

