Manchester United are set to announce the signing of Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo, with Fabrizio Romano confirming the length of his contract, which is now signed.

The Red Devils pushed hard to complete the deal for Mbeumo, 25, who notched a very impressive 20 goals and eight assists in the Premier League last term.

Man Utd have had a proposal of £65million plus £5million in add-ons accepted by Brentford after seeing two previous, lower bids rejected.

According to reliable journalist Romano, Mbeumo has put pen to paper on a long-term Man Utd contract, and can now be considered a new Red Devils player.

“Bryan Mbeumo has just signed his five-year deal plus [one-year] option at Man United,” Romano posted on X.

“Medical completed in the morning and Mbeumo can now be considered new #MUFC player after long saga.”

Mbeumo is now set to do his media duties before Man Utd officially announce his arrival at Old Trafford, after weeks of negotiations paid off.

Man Utd won’t stop with Mbeumo signing

Mbeumo will become Man Utd’s fourth signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Matheus Cunha, and young duo Diego Leon and Enzo Kaya-Biyik.

Man Utd’s transfer business is far from done, though they must be mindful of PSR (Profitability and Sustainability Rules) before making any other big moves.

It wouldn’t be a shock to see the Red Devils focus on player sales, as they look to collect fees for Antony, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia.

Marcus Rashford, meanwhile, is set to join Barcelona on loan, with an option to buy included. While Man Utd won’t receive a fee immediately, Barcelona have agreed to pay 100 percent of his £300,000 per week wages, which will give Ruben Amorim’s side more financial wiggle room.

It’s no secret that Amorim wants to bring in a new striker next, amid uncertainty surrounding the future of Rasmus Hojlund.

Sporting CP goal machine Viktor Gyokeres has been heavily linked though Arsenal are firmly in the driving seat to sign the Swedish international.

Randal Kolo Muani, meanwhile, has also emerged as a potential option as he is expected to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer, following his loan with Juventus last term.

But perhaps the most interesting option is RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealed on July 18 that Man Utd plan to accelerate their pursuit of Sesko once the Mbeumo deal is completed, so big developments regarding the Leipzig star are expected soon.

