Manchester United will officially welcome Ruben Amorim’s first Old Trafford signing to the club on July 1 – some seven months after they announced his arrival and with the player tipped for a bright future in the game.

The Red Devils have serious work to do if they are to catapult themselves back among the very best sides in English football after their weaknesses and deficiencies were brutally exposed by their 15th-place finish in the 2024/25 campaign. And having put in a tepid performance in the Europa League final defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, Amorim knows he has a big job to revive Manchester United back to their former glories.

Thankfully, his INEOS bosses are prepared to back him with cash. A deal for Matheus Cunha has been quickly signed off this summer, while Bryan Mbeumo is soon expected to follow; talks over his signing have been ongoing for a number of days now after the Brentford star made clear his wish to move to Old Trafford.

A big name centre forward will likely then next be on the agenda as Amorim looks to add more of an attacking threat to his side.

United, for their part, are also aware of the importance of building for the future, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe inheriting a difficult financial situation at Old Trafford. To that end, signing established superstars for mega-money fees is now a thing of the past at Old Trafford.

Instead, the club have adopted a more methodical approach and put a strong emphasis on signing the game’s top teenage talents, with the likes of Chido Martin, Ayden Heaven and Leny Yoro all showing their promise this season.

Now another talented teenager is poised to join the ranks, with Diego Leon having his move to the north-west confirmed for July 1.

The Paraguayan teenager was actually Amorim’s first official signing after taking charge at Old Trafford, joining in a five-year deal back in mid-January.

Now, according to Paraguayan outlet V Sports Team, writing on X, Leon will make the move official on July 1, with his contract running to June 30, 2030.

Big things expected of Diego Leon as Man Utd build for future

Paying his side, Cerro Porteno, an initial €3.9million (£3.3m, $4.4m), the transfer could rise to €4.8m (£4m, $5.4m) if certain bonus clauses are met.

Billed as one of his country’s biggest talents for years, Leon actually completed the formalities of the deal in January, including successfully passing a medical, before returning to his homeland to see out the season.

The Paraguay Under-20 international was also scouted by Arsenal, but it was United who acted fastest to seal his signing with Jason Wilcox – since promoted to the club’s director of football – setting up the deal with approval from Amorim.

United went on to sign another left-sided wing-back that month too in the form of Patrick Dorgu.

But with Leon, still only 18, seen as one for the future, United will hope they have landed on a bargain.

Having earned comparisons to legendary Brazilian figure Marcelo for his roving displays down the left, Leon has already clocked up 23 appearances for his side, including some experience in the Copa Libertadores.

If the player adjusts quickly to life in England, he could soon be afforded the chance to train with the first team. United also have the highly-rated Harry Amass in their youth ranks, seen as a big left-back hope of the future, so the left side of United’s defence looks well covered for a good number of years yet.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan are doing ‘everything’ to sign Rasmus Hojlund this summer after reportedly proposing a performance-related transfer – but the striker’s plan to return to Italy may be derailed by the Red Devils’ asking price.

On the incoming front, United are understood to be on the cusp of finalising a full agreement to sign Mbeumo, with ‘significant progress’ now reported in talks with Brentford, while the player’s comments from last year serve notice of his transfer intentions.

Elsewhere, Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has reportedly ‘offered himself’ to United this summer – and sources can confirm there is genuine interest in bringing him to Old Trafford.

Who is Diego Leon?

Even at the age of 17, Diego Leon has been making an impact at the senior level in Paraguay with Cerro Porteno.

He made his debut for the first team back in August 2024 – and marked the occasion by scoring the winning goal. Not a bad start for a left-back.

Leon has a physicality that belies his young age given he already stands at 6ft 4in tall. He plays aggressively and can escape from duels thanks to his pace. Despite being listed as a defender, he can provide support in the attack or build-up play.

So far, his journey has taken him from remote Paraguay to one of the country’s biggest clubs. Leon has been holding his own and attracting interest from Europe ahead of the next stage of his development.

He has areas of his game to continue to work on, with his positioning identified by some observers as an area of improvement, but time is on his side to become an even more refined talent.