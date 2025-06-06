Ligue 1 giants Monaco are reportedly considering an ‘offer’ from Manchester United for one of their top stars, as the Red Devils look to beat out a number of clubs in the race for the defender’s signature.

After a disastrous 2024/25 campaign, United have already started making splashes in the summer transfer window, with a deal for Mathues Cunha already struck with Wolves while a new offer has also been submitted for Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo.

Signing the two attackers would likely take Man Utd‘s summer outlay to over £120million, despite the window only being open only a matter of days, in what is a clear statement of intent from co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Indeed, rather than doubts growing over Ruben Amorim’s future, the Red Devils appear to be backing the Portuguese tactician to the hilt as they strive for a bounce-back campaign.

And now a fresh report from Spanish outlet Fichajes states that a new wing-back is the next thing on Amorim and Ratcliffe’s agenda.

The reports states that United have ‘set their sights on Vanderson‘, who plays for Monaco with his profile ‘perfectly suited to the style of play they want to establish starting next season, and initial contacts have already taken place’.

The financial offer that the Red Devils are willing to make is €30million (£25m) and Monaco are said to be ‘seriously considering’ the deal, ‘taking into account the current market situation and the interest from other clubs’.

Those other clubs include the likes of Tottenham, while Liverpool were also looking at Vanderson before they eventually settled on Jeremie Frimpong as Trent Alexander-Arnold’s replacement.

Vanderson a long-term Man Utd project

The report adds that United view the 23-year-old’s youth as a ‘key asset, with room for improvement and sufficient experience at club and international level’.

Indeed, Monaco are also considering potential replacements as they look to cash in on Vanderson, who still has three years remaining on his existing contract.

It’s also stated that while the signing could be a ‘complex’ one to pull off, United ‘are working to finalize a deal that could be resolved in the coming weeks’.

If he was to sign, Vanderson would compete with the likes of Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui for the right wing-back spot at Old Trafford.

