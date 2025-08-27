Manchester United remain huge admirers of Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton, and TEAMtalk can reveal the Eagles’ stance on selling the midfielder before the window slams shut.

Wharton, who joined Palace from Blackburn Rovers in February 2024 for £22 million, has quickly established himself as a key figure in Oliver Glasner’s midfield.

His composure on the ball, tactical intelligence, and ability to dictate play from deep have drawn comparisons to some of Europe’s elite holding midfielders.

It’s no surprise, then, that United have maintained a long-standing interest in the 21-year-old. Under Ruben Amorim, Wharton is viewed as the ideal profile to bolster United’s engine room.

Amorim’s high-pressing, possession-based system demands a player with Wharton’s vision and defensive nous, making him a “perfect target”, according to United scouts.

The interest in Wharton comes amid speculation surrounding Kobbie Mainoo, though TEAMtalk understands that United intend to keep the midfielder this summer.

Wharton is United’s ‘dream target’ for this summer, as TEAMtalk revealed on August 21, but luring him from Selhurst Park is proving difficult…

Crystal Palace dig heels in on Adam Wharton

TEAMtalk understands that Palace are standing firm on prized asset Wharton, with sources close to the club expressing strong confidence that he will stay for this season, even if late bids arrive.

Palace’s recent sale of star winger Eberechi Eze to Arsenal for £60million has left the Eagles wary of further depleting their squad. Losing two key players in one window could derail their ambitions for a top-half Premier League finish.

Insiders indicate that prising Wharton away would require an astronomical offer – north of £80million – to even start negotiations.

Moreover, Palace are adamant about securing a like-for-like replacement before entertaining any sale. Palace manager Oliver Glasner has also made it clear to the board he does not want to see anymore of his key players leave the club.

For United, this represents a frustrating setback in their rebuild. After a mixed start to the season, Amorim is keen to inject fresh talent, but Palace’s resolve suggests Wharton will be orchestrating from south London come September.

Fans at Selhurst Park will breathe a sigh of relief, knowing their midfield maestro is likely staying put – for now.

IN-PROFILE: The rise of Adam Wharton

By Samuel Bannister

February 16, 2022: Signs his first professional contract with Blackburn Rovers after being in the club’s youth ranks since the age of six.

August 10, 2022: Makes his senior debut as a starter in an EFL Cup game against Hartlepool United.

August 27, 2022: Comes on as a half-time substitute for his Championship debut against Stoke City.

August 31, 2022: Earns the player of the match award on his first Championship start against Blackpool.

October 22, 2022: Scores his first goal for Blackburn in a win over Birmingham City.

October 29, 2022: Makes his first assist on his next appearance against Hull City.

May 8, 2023: Scores on the final day of the season against Millwall.

February 1, 2024: Completes a move into the Premier League with Crystal Palace.

February 3, 2024: Makes his Palace debut in a league game against Brighton.

April 6, 2024: Provides his first Premier League assist – against Manchester City, no less.

May 21, 2024: Receives his first senior England call-up, just two months after his first cap for the under-21s.

June 3, 2024: Makes his England debut in a friendly against Montenegro.

June 6, 2024: Earns a place in England’s Euro 2024 squad, but isn’t used at the tournament.

October 17, 2024: Receives a nomination for the Golden Boy award for the best U21 player in Europe’s top leagues.

November 3, 2024: Undergoes groin surgery that keeps him out until February.

February 2, 2025: Makes his comeback from injury against Manchester United.

April 12, 2025: Records his first assist post-injury in a defeat at Manchester City.

April 26, 2025: Starts at Wembley as Crystal Palace beat Aston Villa to reach the FA Cup final.

