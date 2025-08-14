Manchester United are set to offload promising defensive midfielder Toby Collyer, with West Bromwich Albion in ‘advanced talks’ to agree a loan deal, per reports.

The 21-year-old is highly rated at Old Trafford and he has made 10 senior appearances for United under Ruben Amorim, who believes he has top-class potential.

Amid United’s pursuit of Brighton’s defensive midfielder Carlos Baleba, two reliable sources have confirmed that Collyer is set to join West Brom on loan for the season.

The first to break the news was Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic, who posted on X: “Toby Collyer in advanced talks to join West Bromwich Albion on season-long loan.

“Host of Championship clubs registered interest, but United midfielder has chosen WBA under Ryan Mason.”

Whitwell’s report was backed up by Fabrizio Romano shortly after, who claims that the Baggies will NOT have the option to sign Collyer permanently.

“Toby Collyer, on the verge of leaving Man United to join West Bromwich on loan,” Romano posted on X. “Move to West Brom will not include any buy option clause. Man United trust him for the future as West Brom are set to win the race after Hull City tried in the recent weeks.”

Man Utd to offload star amid Baleba chase

As mentioned, United’s decision to send Collyer out on loan to West Brom coincides with their pursuit of Brighton star Carlos Baleba, who remains a top target.

Baleba, 21, plays in the same position as Collyer and therefore, his arrival would see the United star’s first-team opportunities limited.

The Red Devils are therefore prioritising Collyer’s development by loaning him to West Brom, where he’ll likely play a key role as they look to push for promotion from the Championship.

While the interest in Baleba is very strong and United are set to make a formal approach, as TEAMtalk transfer insider Dean Jones exclusively revealed, it won’t be an easy deal to do.

We understand that United will have to break their club transfer record to sign Baleba, which currently stands at £89million, paid for Paul Pogba in 2016.

Brighton’s demands for Baleba could potentially even stretch towards the £115million fee Chelsea paid for Moises Caicedo.

That may prove too high for United, but it’s clear that Amorim wants to add a defensive midfielder before the transfer window slams shut.

Waiting for a breakthrough: Collyer’s career so far

By Samuel Bannister

February 2019 – Collyer makes his debut for Brighton’s U18 team just a month after his 15th birthday.

January 2021- Collyer makes his U23 debut for Brighton less than a fortnight after turning 17.

March 2022 – After turning down a new contract with Brighton, Collyer joins the Manchester United Academy and he debuts for their U18s a month later.

October 2022 – Collyer steps up to U21 level with United.

July 2023 – Erik ten Hag gives Collyer his first senior appearance for United in a pre-season friendly with Wrexham.

August 2023 – Collyer captains United’s U21s in their first two league games of the season.

August 2024 – Collyer makes his competitive debut for United in the Community Shield against Manchester City.

September 2024 – Collyer replaces Casemiro at half-time against Liverpool to earn his Premier League debut.

January 2025 – Ruben Amorim gives Collyer his first European appearance in a Europa League game against Rangers.

May 2025 – Collyer remains an unused substitute in the Europa League final defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

