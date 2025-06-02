Bruno Fernandes might not be the only star Manchester United offload to Saudi Arabia this summer, with the departure of Andre Onana a likely possibility and with sources revealing the identity of the men Ruben Amorim will target as a replacement.

The Cameroon goalkeeper moved to Old Trafford in a lofty £43.8m (€50m) switch from Inter Milan two summers ago, but has rarely convinced in the Manchester United goal. Having seen his time in England blighted by several high-profile clangers, Onana has done little to suggest he is a match for some of the club’s great goalkeeping icons of years gone by.

And with Ruben Amorim wholly unconvinced by the player and having twice taken him out of the side this season, Ben Jacobs, first revealed for TEAMtalk back in early March, revealed how the sale of Onana was something strongly being considered by the United hierarchy this summer.

With club captain Fernandes also now closing on a move to Saudi, with Fabrizio Romano revealing on Monday morning how Al-Hilal are refusing to buckle in the race and are willing to pay ‘whatever it takes’, it seems the Portuguese could also be joined in moving to the Gulf State by his teammate, Onana, too.

According to The United Stand’s YouTube channel, club officials “will entertain a sale” for the Cameroon international this summer.

They wrote: “I think the situation is open and for the right offer, Manchester United will entertain a sale, but I don’t think they’re desperately trying to push the goalkeeper out. Regarding Saudi Arabia, and I respect the reporting of others, so I’m not intentionally trying to shout down anything that is out there, but I’m told there is zero substance between Neom SC and Andre Onana.

“No advanced talks, no done deal, not even a desire to bring the player to Neom SC. Wider Saudi interest, yes, but it’s not developed to the point of even a non-binding offer to Onana.

“So, those close to Onana don’t have a Saudi offer in hand, as far as I’m aware. Those close to Neom SC that I speak to entirely dismiss the possibility of Onana joining their club.”

Previous reports have stated an offer as low as £20m could be enough to persuade United to let Onana leave this summer.

Man Utd target three top-class Andre Onana replacements

The United Stand’s report certainly tallies with what sources had told our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, who revealed on May 20 that United are now ‘actively trying to get rid of Onana’ and have ‘alerted Saudi Pro League clubs to his availability’.

One of the clubs in Saudi Arabia that Man Utd have reached out to is Neom SC, who will play in the top division from the 2025/26 campaign.

That Man Utd are desperately trying to offload Onana reflects their urgency to move him off.

However, as Fletcher reports, the goalkeeper’s £200,000-per-week wages and contract until 2028 pose challenges.

The fact that Onana, too, is also happy in the North-West and has what we’ve been told, has ‘no desire’ to move on, also makes things difficult. He also recently bought a luxury property near Altrincham in Hale Barns, Greater Manchester.

Nonetheless, Amorim has seemingly convinced club chiefs that they need an upgrade to take them on to the next level.

To that end, Fletcher can confirm the Red Devils have interest in three possible targets with Lille’s Lucas Chevalier, Senne Lammens of Royal Antwerp and Aston Villa’s Emi Martinez – the latter of whom will become a top target if Aston Villa give any indication they are willing to sell – all on their wanted list.

Man Utd transfer latest: ‘Concrete move’ for powerful Prem striker; French defender eyed

Meanwhile, United have Jean-Philippe Mateta at the top of their striker shortlist and Crystal Palace are willing to sell him for a bargain fee, but two European heavyweights are also in the race, TEAMtalk understands.

That news comes after reports on Sunday that United have now drawn up a four-striker wishlist after seeing another big-name target, Benjamin Sesko, join Liam Delap in rejecting a move.

On the incoming front, Arsenal are ready to rival United for the signing of Bryan Mbeumo after Fabrizio Romano confirmed the Gunners’ interest in a deal, though TEAMtalk can explain why the Red Devils remain frontrunners for the Brentford star’s signature.

The Red Devils are also chasing a Serie A-based French defender, with his agent talking up the chances of a deal this summer.

Elsewhere, United winger Alejandro Garnacho is understood to have informed his agent he wants to join Chelsea above three other suitors this summer – and while INEOS will demand a lofty price, his possible move has not gone down well with a former player.

