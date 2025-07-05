Manchester United have on Saturday morning confirmed the capture of Diego Leon from Paraguayan side Cerro Porteno, subject to clearance, and with the deal for their second summer signing actually costing more than initially expected.

The Red Devils are looking to boost their squad with a number of high-profile additions this summer as the club looks to rebuild after a shambles of a 2024/25 campaign which resulted in a 15th-place finish in the Premier League. And while Manchester United soon hope to add Bryan Mbeumo to their ranks to play alongside Matheus Cunha as part of a new-look attack, the Brentford star has now been beaten to the punch as signing number two at Old Trafford this summer.

Indeed, that honour now falls to Paraguayan teenager Diego Leon, after he officially completed his move to United and was announced by the club’s media department, putting the finishing touches on a transfer that was originally agreed back in January.

And after successfully completing a medical and meeting United’s staff, the club has announced the 18-year-old has signed a five-year deal at Old Trafford, through to the summer of 2030.

He will join a band of several other talented young stars to have arrived at the club in the INEOS era, with the likes of Chido Martin, Ayden Heaven and Leny Yoro all showing their promise during the 2024/25 campaign.

In a statement on their official website, United stated: ‘Manchester United are delighted to announce the signing of exciting young defender Diego León, subject to registration.

‘The Paraguay youth international has joined from Cerro Porteno in his homeland.

‘The talented full-back has already played 33 senior games, scoring four goals, for his club.

‘Leon reached the age of 18 in April and as an emerging talent will be supported by our first team and the Academy whilst he settles into life in Manchester.

‘Welcome to United, Diego!’

Diego Leon vows to impress as actual Man Utd transfer fee is confirmed

Leon will arrive at United for an initial payment of £3.2m (€3.7m, $4.4m), though the overall sum could rise as high as £7m (€8.1m, $9.6m) with add-ons and bonuses if the Paraguayan becomes as big a success as he hopes. Initially, it was reported that, after add-ons, the deal would set the Red Devils back a total fee of £5.5m (€6.4m, $7.5m).

Initially slated to play in their youth sides, the teenager will hope to soon compete with the likes of Patrick Dorgu and Luke Shaw for a place on the left side of United’s defence and as the left wing-back in Amorim’s preferred 3-4-2-1 formation.

Despite his tender years, Leon is rated as one of his country’s best prospects in years and the teenager also insists he is not coming to Old Trafford simply to make up the numbers.

Speaking in an interview before boarding the plane to the UK, he told journalist Matias Cuevas on X: “Everyone thinks I’ll go out on loan, but I don’t have that mindset. I’m going to kill it in the preseason, and within one or two games, I’ll already be playing with them.

“The feelings are indescribable. You feel so many things. The truth is, I’m very happy, very happy to be there. I think every player dreams of this, and I have the opportunity. Thank God for the opportunity. I think it was a bit quick too, but hey, you have to adapt quickly once you’re there. I’m already a professional. You have to adapt quickly.

“I’ll have to adapt a bit to the climate, the language, and all that. I have a lot of confidence in myself. I’m going to be at the top with them. Now with the faith intact that I can succeed.”

The 18-year-old has also drawn comparisons to Brazil legend Marcelo in his native South America.

Meanwhile, United are reported to have submitted a lowball offer to sign Wilfred Ndidi and believe a deal is there to be done for a ridiculously small price, though they will face competition from SIX rivals, including one from within the Premier League, for the departing Leicester City star.

Elsewhere, the Red Devils have been given serious encouragement over a deal for Ivan Toney after it was reported the striker is very keen to move to Old Trafford, with Amorim now focusing on two main striker targets after seemingly missing out on Viktor Gyokeres.

And while Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins has been touted as an option, Victor Osimhen is also reported to have now made clear his wish to move to Old Trafford after selecting Old Trafford as his preferred pick from four possible destinations.

And finally, United have been given the opportunity to sign at least one Barcelona star this summer as the Catalan giants are planning a fire sale of £121m worth of talent, a report has claimed.

IN-PROFILE: Who is Diego Leon?

Even at the age of 17, Diego Leon has been making an impact at the senior level in Paraguay with Cerro Porteno.

He made his debut for the first team back in August 2024 – and marked the occasion by scoring the winning goal. Not a bad start for a left-back.

Leon has a physicality that belies his young age given he already stands at 6ft 4in tall. He plays aggressively and can escape from duels thanks to his pace. Despite being listed as a defender, he can provide support in the attack or build-up play.

So far, his journey has taken him from remote Paraguay to one of the country’s biggest clubs. Leon has been holding his own and attracting interest from Europe ahead of the next stage of his development.

He has areas of his game to continue to work on, with his positioning identified by some observers as an area of improvement, but time is on his side to become an even more refined talent.