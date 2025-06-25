Manchester United have been given a significant boost in their quest to sign a top new goalkeeper after it was revealed that Diogo Costa was ‘pushing to leave’ FC Porto and ‘dreams’ of a move to England, while the Portuguese giants are also open to a sale at some distance below his exit clause.

The Red Devils endured a woeful 2024/25 campaign that resulted in a 15th-place finish in the Premier League and a tepid showing in the Europa League final, which resulted in a 1-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur. As a result, their early moves in the transfer window have all focused around strengthening the Manchester United attack, which has all too often lacked a cutting edge in recent times.

Thankfully, United have acted with haste, with a £62.5m deal for Matheus Cunha quickly wrapped up and a move to bring Bryan Mbeumo in alongside him also gathering some serious momentum.

Indeed, United have now taken a big step towards the capture of the Brentford man, with an agreement over personal terms now done.

And while a big-name striker is likely to be the next serious target, Amorim is also known to be keen to reinforce his goalkeeping options, with Andre Onana guilty of a series of high-profile clangers since his £43m switch from Inter Milan two summers ago.

Now, it has emerged that a man who figures highly on their wishlist – Costa – is now pushing hard to make a summer switch to the Premier League.

And according to A Bola, the goalkeeper, who has won eight major honours in his career, is keen to ’embrace a new challenge’ and is ‘expected’ to move on from the Portuguese giants over the coming weeks.

The report adds that the 25-year-old, linked with both Manchester United and Manchester City in recent months, ‘dreams’ of playing in England, with the Porto skipper apparently informing his inner circle that he has a ‘strong desire’ to experience football outside of his homeland, where he feels he has ‘already achieved everything’.

Man Utd learn of lower than expected fee for Diogo Costa

Costa, who has two Primeira Liga titles among his honours and having been with Porto throughout his career, is contracted to the Estadio do Dragao until summer 2027.

And while he has a sizeable exit clause in his deal allowing him to leave for a hefty €75m (£64m, $87m), A Bola states that Porto, concerned that his valuation will drop if they don’t agree to his sale this summer, are ready to lower their demands over a possible summer sale.

To that end, an offer of around the €60m (£51m, $69.5m) will reportedly convince Porto to sell their captain this summer.

Costa came up against United during the 2024/25 campaign when his FC Porto side took on the Red Devils in the Europa League and the player did not hesitate in expressing his admiration for the Premier League giants.

“We know United are not coming from good games but we also know what Manchester United is,” Costa told BBC Sport ahead of the 3-3 draw in October.

“For me, they are the biggest team in England, a special club and one I have admired since I was a kid. It is like a Champions League game; we know it will be a great game. We need to be at our best to win the game.”

Asked at the time of possible links to United and why he is yet to secure a move, the player commented: “What I always say is true – if I never leave Porto, the club I love and learned to play football in, then I will be a happy guy, but we all know what is the life of a footballer!”

The rise of Diogo Costa

By Samuel Bannister

August 2017: Costa makes his reserves debut for Porto after developing for six years in their youth system.

September 2018: Porto give Costa the club award for Newcomer of the Year.

December 2018: Legendary Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas describes Costa as his ‘successor’ at Porto.

April 2019: Porto win the UEFA Youth League, with Costa starting in the final against Chelsea.

September 2019: Costa makes his first-team debut for Porto and keeps a clean sheet against Santa Clara in a league cup game.

November 2019: Costa again keeps a clean sheet while making his Primeira Liga debut against Boavista.

August 2020: Porto win the Portuguese cup, with Costa starting in the final against Benfica after playing in all the previous rounds.

December 2020: Costa makes his Champions League debut and keeps a clean sheet against Olympiacos.

September 2021: Costa is voted as the Primeira Liga Goalkeeper of the Month.

October 2021: Portugal boss Fernando Santos gives Costa his senior international debut and he keeps a clean sheet in a friendly against Qatar.

March 2022: Costa is named the Goalkeeper of the Month for the fourth time in a row after Porto’s 16-game unbeaten run.

March 2022: Portugal rely on Costa as their first-choice keeper for the World Cup qualification play-offs.

June 2022: Costa is named in the Primeira Liga Team of the Year after keeping 15 clean sheets and winning the league title.

October 2022: Costa becomes the first goalkeeper in Champions League history to save three consecutive penalties.

November 2022: Costa makes his World Cup debut, becoming Portugal’s youngest keeper at a major international tournament at the age of 23.

January 2023: Porto win the Portuguese league cup, with Costa keeping a clean sheet against Sporting in the final.

March 2023: Costa reaches the milestone of 100 appearances for Porto.

June 2023: Porto win the Portuguese cup and Costa again keeps a clean sheet in the final, against Braga.

June 2023: Costa is named in the Primeira Liga Team of the Year again, despite Porto finishing second.

March 2024: Costa completes Euro 2024 qualifying with Portugal with nine clean sheets from 10 games.

May 2024: Costa adds another medal to his cabinet by playing in the final of the Portuguese cup win over Sporting.

July 2024: Costa saves three penalties in a Euro 2024 round of 16 shootout win for Portugal over Slovenia, something never achieved by any keeper in the competition before.

July 2024: Porto announce Costa as their new captain following the retirement of Pepe.

September 2024: Costa keeps the 100th clean sheet of his career on just his 161st appearance for Porto.

October 2024: Costa is named as the Primeira Liga Goalkeeper of the Month for a second consecutive time.

May 2025: Portugal win the UEFA Nations League, with Costa saving a penalty in the shootout that decided the final against Spain.

June 2025: Costa claims the Primeira Liga Goalkeeper of the Year award for the third time in his career, after keeping the most clean sheets (16) of any keeper in the division.