Manchester United are reportedly back in the mix to sign a world-class talent in the remaining weeks of the summer transfer window after major development at his current club, although they won’t have it all their own way in the chase for his signature.

The Red Devils have mainly been focusing on strengthening Ruben Amorim’s attack so far this summer, with Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo brought in at a cost of over £130million, while new left-back signing Diego Luna should help defensively.

And while their hunt for a prolific No.9 remains a priority, a new door has seemingly opened when it comes to upgrading a position that has been the subject of plenty of speculation since the end of the 2024/25 season.

Things have gone a little quiet when it comes to Andre Onana’s position as Amorim’s undisputed No.1, but that’s all changed following a fresh report from French outlet L’Equipe.

They state that United and rivals Manchester City are both back in the hunt to sign Italy stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma, as PSG line up the signing of his potential replacement.

The French giants are said to be closing in on securing talented Lille keeper Lucas Chevalier on a five-year contract, signalling the end of Donnarumma’s time in Paris as a result.

There had already been multiple reports over the last few days that Donnarumma’s future in France was in serious doubt, with his contract running out next summer and negotiations to extend with a changed wage structure having hit a dead end.

Refusing to lose another top star on a free transfer, PSG have now seemingly decided to sell the Azzurri skipper this summer, with €40million lined up as his successor.

The huge development has now sparked United and City’s interest, although the latter recently re-signed James Trafford in a £27m deal from Burnley so may no longer be in the running.

Chelsea may also be one to keep an eye on though, given their need for a world-class stopper, while Galatasaray have also registered an interest in Donnarumma in the past.

Should he leave this summer, PSG are expected to try a command a big fee for the former Milan No.1, who remains one of the elite goalkeepers in world football and, for United, would be an immediate upgrade on Onana.

Donnarumma too good to turn down

Despite the fact that Amorim is reported to be a fan of Onana’s abilities, particularly in possession, Donnarumma’s sudden availability could be too tempting to turn down – if the asking price in a reasonable one for a player who only has a year left on his contract.

Since his arrival, no Premier League goalkeeper has committed more errors leading to goals across all competitions than Onana’s eight. His save percentage in 2024–25 was just 67.2 per cent – ranking 11th in the league.

Donnarumma, by contrast, enjoyed the most successful season of his career in 2024/25, registering 12 clean sheets as PSG marched to an imperious treble-winning campaign.

The Italian shot-stopper is widely considered the frontrunner to win the Yashin Trophy for a second time – an award handed out to the best-performing goalkeeper in the world.

Donnarumma has previously stated that he wants to remain Paris, admitting last month: “My priority is to stay at PSG and sign a new deal. I don’t think there will be any problems in the negotiations.”

However, the expected arrival of Lille star Chevalier has seemingly put a spanner in the works in that regard, opening the door for United and other clubs to snap up arguably the world’s top stopper in the process.

