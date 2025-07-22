Manchester United are already close to offloading Jadon Sancho this summer, but now a fresh report claims that another Old Trafford star could join him in Italy, while Marcus Rashford’s loan switch to Barcelona has now been signed off.

The Red Devils have finally started to ramp up their transfer business after securing a £71million deal for Bryan Mbeumo, adding to the signings of Matheus Cunha and young wing-back Diego Leon earlier in the window.

More additions are expected, as per David Ornstein, but there is also a major focus on getting players off the books that Ruben Amorim no longer wants around.

The likes of Sancho, Rashford, Tyrell Malacia, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho have all been on the chopping block at Man Utd.

Indeed, the Rashford‘s loan switch to Barca with an option to buy will be announced on Wednesday, despite Fabrizio Romano revealing that he has officially signed his contract at The Camp Nou.

Sancho looks the likeliest to be the next major exit as Juventus close in on signing the former Borussia Dortmund star in a cut-price deal, but he might not be the only Red Devils star who is Turin-bound.

Transfer insider Graeme Bailey has told United In Focus that the Serie A giants could also look to sign misfit striker Rasmus Hojlund.

Bailey said: “Damien Comolli believes a deal for Jadon Sancho is close but one for Randal Kolo Muani isn’t – which has seen him ask about Rasmus Hojlund.

“This is an interesting option for both Hojlund and United – if this double deal came off it would get rid of one of the bomb squad and another player who they accept is not going to have a starting role next season.

“United have made it clear they want another striker this summer, whether Hojlund stayed or not. I am told the club as a whole believe a parting of the ways would be the ideal scenario, coupled with them landing their new number nine.”

Hojlund has previously been strongly linked with a move to AC Milan, but he could now be heading to Juventus alongside Sancho instead.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Every completed Man Utd transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans

Sancho, Rashford ‘had to leave’ Man Utd

Meanwhile, former Chelsea and Liverpool defender Glen Johnson will be feeling vindicated after telling both Sancho and Rashford that they should secure moves abroad this summer.

Speaking earlier this month, Johnson said: “There looks to be quite a few Manchester United players who are not in Rúben Amorim’s plans and destined for a summer exit. Two of those are Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford.

“Both players spent last season on loan, Sancho tried at Chelsea, and Rashford had a brief stint at Aston Villa, but neither managed to fully rediscover their form or force a way back into United’s plans.

“Realistically, even though both these players clearly have ability, those loan spells haven’t worked. They can’t get into the United team and I doubt any of the Premier League big guns will be looking at them.

“Where these guys go is completely up to them. It all depends on how much motivation they’ve got left, what level they want to push themselves to, and which manager takes an interest in them. But, most likely, I can see a move abroad for both Sancho and Rashford.

“We’ve seen more and more English players making that move to other European leagues in recent years, and this might be the best and most likely path for them now.”

Latest Man Utd news: Double signing raid on / Classy defender eyed

🔴⚫ Man Utd to ‘shake-up the market’ with incredible £91m double raid ON

🔴⚫ Man Utd accelerate move for classy defender eyed by Bayern Munich – sources

🔴⚫ Spectacular Man Utd, Chelsea swap deal ON with duo ready to trade places – sources

Rasmus Hojlund stats at Man Utd