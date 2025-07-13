Manchester United have stepped up their pursuit of a dream Ruben Amorim defensive target, with reports suggesting they have already made enquiries to secure a deal for a player the Red Devils boss has previously described as ‘brilliant’.

After an explosive start to the summer transfer window, when United swooped for Wolves attacker Matheus Cunha, they have a largely stalled since – just bringing in young talent in Diego Leon, Harley Emsden-James and Enzo Kana-Biiyk.

A move for Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo continues to remain in the balance after two failed offers so far, while the club’s pursuit of a new goalkeeper is sure to intensify after Andre Onana’s recent hamstring injury that could rule him out for up to eight weeks.

However, it appears that Man Utd could be taking their first steps to bringing in a player Amorim would love to have at Old Trafford.

According to a report from Portuguese publication A Bola, the Red Devils are ready to make a concrete move for Sporting CP defensive Goncalo Inacio standout this summer.

Indeed, the report states that United have ‘enquired’ about a deal, with Sporting prepared to sell Inacio for a fee of around £43million (€49.6m / $58m).

Amorim has worked with the player during his time at the Portuguese club, with Inacio playing an influential role in his defensive line. Indeed, Amorim has previously labelled Inacio as a “brilliant” player and one who would clearly upgrade United’s backline.

What Inacio brings to Man Utd

At just 23 years of age, Inacio is an incredible talent who is capable of playing multiple different defensive roles – including centrally and at left-back.

The Portugal international is calm and composed with the ball at his feet and is familiar with playing in a back three, as he did with Amorim at Sporting.

Indeed, Inacio would likely settle in quickly at Old Trafford due to his familiarity with Amorim and, at just £43m, would represent tremendous value.

Inacio, who has previously been heavily linked with Liverpool, is considered one of the top talents in Portuguese football and a move to United would only serve to expand on that theory.

Indeed, his international boss Roberto Martinez fully understands why top clubs are chasing his signature.

Speaking about the player prior to Futebol Total prior to Euro 2024, Martinez said: “The player’s profile is important. Goncalo Inacio is the most researched profile in European football.

“Central, left foot, he can play inside, with quality, scores goals, has intelligence.”

