Manchester United are big admirers of Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, with TEAMtalk sources labelling the 21-year-old as their “dream target” for this summer.

Ruben Amorim is keen to bolster his midfield options before the transfer window slams shut, as evidenced by United’s failed pursuit of Brighton star Carlos Baleba.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on United’s interest in Wharton way back in October 2024, and the England international remains a top target, even under a new manager and recruitment team.

Wharton’s blend of technical prowess and composure has placed him at the top of their wish list.

However, despite United’s long-standing admiration, prising the young star from Selhurst Park could prove challenging, especially given Palace are set to sell another key player – Eberechi Eze – to Arsenal.

Wharton, who joined Palace from Blackburn Rovers in February 2024 for up to £22million, has emerged as one of the Premier League’s brightest talents.

His standout performances, including a key role in Palace’s 2025 FA Cup triumph, have helped him earn a spot in England’s squad, despite only being a youngster.

Wharton respectful of Crystal Palace amid Man Utd interest

TEAMtalk sources indicate that Wharton would would be open to a move to Old Trafford, drawn by United’s storied history and Amorim’s vision.

However, the midfielder remains deeply respectful of Palace, where he has flourished.

His maturity and professionalism make him a perfect fit for United’s rebuil, but Palace are in no rush to sell.

With Eze’s departure imminent, the Eagles are determined to retain their remaining stars, including Wharton, who is contracted until 2029.

Palace are in a very strong negotiating position and could demand upwards of £60 million for the midfielder, a price that reflects his growing reputation and potential.

United’s interest is undeterred, with sources cautioning it would be “unwise” to rule out a formal approach before the window closes.

Amorim sees Wharton as an ideal addition for his system, offering vision and control in midfield.

While competition from Liverpool, Manchester City, and Real Madrid looms, United’s resolve to land their top target signals ambition.

As the transfer deadline nears, all eyes are on whether United can navigate Palace’s firm stance to secure Wharton’s signature.

