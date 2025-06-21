Manchester United still have a chance to sign Dusan Vlahovic this summer, but will have to act fast to convince the Juventus frontman to move to the Premier League after the Serbian reportedly made clear his plans to join a surprise side instead.

The powerful 6ft 3in frontman has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League for a number of years after becoming a figure of interest to Arsenal during his days at Fiorentina. And while the Gunners’ interest in Vlahovic has since faded, the 25-year-old continues to be mentioned as a possible target for big-spending Premier League sides.

Indeed, after it was made clear that he is free to leave Juventus this summer, the striker’s name has been circulated to a number of English sides, with the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham, Newcastle, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest all offered the chance to negotiate for his services.

Indeed, earlier this week it was reported that United had opened talks with his representatives over a possible move to Old Trafford and with the prospective deal getting a significant thumbs up from the striker himself.

And on Friday, we revealed that Forest chiefs had also opened talks over an ambitious deal and were emerging as the most likely Premier League side to secure his services.

However, according to transfer journalist Graeme Bailey, a new side has burst onto the scene for the 108-goal striker monster, in the form of AC Milan, who do hold an ace card after the re-appointment of Massimiliano Allegri for a second spell at the San Siro.

Having also worked with the striker at Juventus, Bailey now claims a move to the San Siro has become Vlahovic’s preferred option.

“There is interest in England in Vlahovic, but I can confirm no offers are on the table in the Premier League for him, as yet,” Bailey told TBR.

“There was a suspicion amongst the clubs that he was waiting for other interest, and now something has come up at Milan with Allegri’s move to the club. I am told that, as it stands, they are firm favourites for Vlahovic, but that could change.

“If that does happen, then we could see Premier League interest materialise, but at this point it has not.”

Dusan Vlahovic free to leave for bargain fee as Juventus put eight for sale

However, while Milan are now in the driving seat, that’s not to say United can’t yet barge their way to the front of the queue and secure his signing ahead of the Rossoneri.

And we understand that Vlahovic’s primary objective this summer has always been to move to the Premier League; a suggestion backed up by Rudy Galetti on Friday when discussing Nottingham Forest’s ambitious plans.

However, were United to make a firm move, they would likely emerge as the strongest contenders for his signature.

And according to Football Transfers, ‘Vlahovic is said to view Man Utd as an ideal step in his career’, and that the striker is ‘motivated by the idea of working under Ruben Amorim and playing in a more open, physically demanding league.’

The good news, too, is that Juventus are understood to be open to selling the 36-times capped Serbia striker for a very modest fee of €25m (£21.3m, $29m) after a number of niggling injury issues during his time at the club and in an effort to get his colossal £320,000 a week salary off their wage bill.

And while those wages would represent an issue, the fact that he is keen to move to England could be used as an incentive to drive down any lofty salary demands he may bring to the negotiating table.

Indeed, according to Il Corriere dello Sport, Juventus have put a total of eight players up for sale this summer, with the Bianconeri ready to listen to offers for Douglas Luiz, Lloyd Kelly, Samuel Mbangula, Arkadiusz Milik, Mattia Perin, Daniele Rugani and Filip Kostic alongside Vlahovic.

And the Italian paper claims they want to move the players on after an underwhelming season that saw them finish fourth, and with Viktor Gyokeres one of their more ambitious targets to help with a rebuild.

Meanwhile, United look increasingly likely to face disappointment in their quest to sign Bryan Mbeumo amid claims a transfer to Tottenham Hotspur is gathering pace and with Fabrizio Romano explaining how the prospect of Thomas Frank reuniting with the star was discussed “as soon as he signed his contract” at the club.

Elsewhere, United are being urged to spend their money on Victor Osimhen with a talkSPORT pundit convinced a deal is there to be done.

And finally, United will officially welcome Amorim’s first Old Trafford signing to the club on July 1 – some seven months after they announced his arrival and with the player tipped for a bright future in the game.

