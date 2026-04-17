Man Utd plotting shock Leeds United raid as David Ornstein reveals big update on Elliot Anderson chase

Manchester United are considering a shock ‘cut-price’ move for a Leeds United midfielder, while David Ornstein has provided an intriguing update on dream target Elliot Anderson.

The Red Devils have every right to be ambitious when it comes to planning for the summer window, as they are on track for Champions League qualification thanks to their upturn in form under Michael Carrick.

Everything points towards Carrick remaining in charge next season, as we will touch on later, but whoever is in the dugout, strengthening in midfield remains Man Utd’s transfer priority.

Man Utd targeting Leeds star

TEAMtalk transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, revealed in an exclusive update earlier today that Man Utd are considering a surprise move for Leeds star Ao Tanaka.

The 27-year-old Japan international, who joined Leeds from Fortuna Düsseldorf in a bargain £2.9million (€3.5m) deal in 2024, has played infrequently under Daniel Farke this term.

But Tanaka’s positive performances when called upon – particularly in the Whites’ historic 2-1 win over the Red Devils at Old Trafford – have reminded observers of his value as a tenacious, ball-winning presence in central midfield.

We understand Tanaka is open to departing Elland Road this summer in search of more regular playing time. Crucially, his preference would be to stay in England.

To that end, sources confirm that there is Premier League interest in the 37-times capped Japanese star and have incrediblly named Man Utd as a potential destination.

We have been told that Carrick was impressed by Tanaka’s display on Monday.

However, should Man Utd launch a move, they will face competition. Newcastle and Everton are also understood to be keeping tabs on Tanaka’s situation, with a view to a potential summer move.

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Ornstein drops Anderson update

Meanwhile, Man Utd still view Nottingham Forest and England midfielder Elliot Anderson as a dream target for the summer, and respected journalist David Ornstein has provided an update on his situation.

As we have reported, Manchester City are equally keen on Anderson, and look set to go head-to-head with their rivals for his signature.

Man Utd plan to stay firmly in the race for Anderson, with sources confirming to us on April 1 that they see him as better value for money than Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali.

In his latest Q&A for The Athletic, Ornstein was asked about Anderson’s situation, confirming that the likes of Man Utd and Man City have made calls about a potential transfer.

“If they sell, Forest want to break the Premier League transfer record for a midfielder, and if they stay true to that, will both of those suitors be willing to pay it?” Ornstein said.

“Anderson also already earns in excess of £100,000 per week, so you’re going to need to offer him an extremely high salary.

“Clubs are calling Forest but they are focusing solely on the end of their campaign, with no proper negotiations for now.

“And Anderson is said to be behaving impeccably in not agitating for a move. He also has a World Cup to think about.”

Ornstein also provided the latest on plan B midfield options for Man Utd, including Tonali, Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton and Brighton’s Carlos Baleba. Read the full story here.

Carrick on pole to land Man Utd job

In other news, in a separate update, Ornstein shared the latest on Man Utd’s manager hunt, confirming our reporting that the most likely outcome is that interim boss Carrick stays on permanently.

That, in part, is due to the fact that other high-profile targets will be difficult to bring in this summer.

Carrick’s appointment does likely depend on Man Utd sealing Champions League qualification, though.

“United’s target when Carrick replaced Amorim was to qualify for next season’s Champions League. Carrick is on course to achieve that and, if he does, it’s a big tick in his box. Results so far and his popularity inside and outside the club put him in a very strong position, although Monday provided a reality check,” Ornstein said.

“If they secure Champions League qualification, United are expected to finalise a shortlist including Carrick. Many feel there’s no way United can overlook him if he delivers…

“Top options like [Thomas] Tuchel, [Luis] Enrique and [Carlo] Ancelotti are largely unavailable. Tuchel has signed a new contract with England, Ancelotti will be at the World Cup, and Enrique is expected to sign a new contract at PSG.”

There has been some noise lately about Andoni Iraola – confirmed to be leaving Bournemouth at the season’s end – potentially being a contender, but Ornstein added: “The club doesn’t see picking Iraola, [Oliver] Glasner or [Marco] Silva ahead of Carrick – unless they miss out on the Champions League.

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