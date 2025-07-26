Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reported to have put his foot down after cancelling a planned move for Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez for two reasons – leaving a determined Ruben Amorim to settle on a new top choice to join Manchester United as a new goalkeeper this summer.

After a dismal campaign that resulted in a 15th-placed finish in the Premier League and left the club without European football for the first time since the 2014/15 season, Manchester United will hope and expect for bigger and better things in the upcoming campaign. And while Amorim has already spent up the funds at his disposal on two new signings in Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, a number of key sales will give the boss licence to further strengthen his squad.

To that end, David Ornstein revealed earlier this week that Amorim has three main ambitions left this summer: a new goalkeeper, a holding midfielder and a new No. 9.

As far as a new goalkeeper is concerned, Amorim knows that much depends on sales. But with the much-maligned Andre Onana digging his heels in and refusing to entertain a sale, United are now likely to alter their stance on bringing in another stopper.

Despite that, a report earlier this week revealed United had made a cheeky opening enquiry to sign Aston Villa star Martinez, who is understood to be very much open to a move to Old Trafford this summer.

However, after launching a loan offer for the World Cup winner’s services, it was reported that an ‘incredulous’ Aston Villa had very quickly sent United packing.

And after Villa responded by sticking a £40m (€46m, $54m) price tag on his head, the Manchester Evening News has revealed that Ratcliffe has told Amorim to forget any hopes of his signing, with the budget for a deal, nor room at the club for his giant £200,000 a week wages, making a move entirely implausible.

In a simple 31-word explanation, they wrote: ‘A potential transfer for Emiliano Martinez has been dismissed. United aim to avoid raising their wage bill, especially since Martinez signed a new contract with Villa last year worth over £200,000-a-week.’

As a result of that, Fabrizio Romano has now revealed that a change of tack at Old Trafford will now see Amorim target a move instead for Royal Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens…

Man Utd learn asking price for Senne Lammens

According to Romano, United’s quest is driven by the decision to now target a younger, upcoming keeper to put pressure on Onana into next season and beyond.

Such a move could ultimately end in current No. 2, Altay Bayindir, leaving the club after failing to make an impression on Amorim.

Romano posted on X: ‘Aston Villa have rejected an approach from Man Utd for Dibu Martínez on a loan deal. Man Utd still deciding internally with an experienced GK and a young GK as options. Lammens from Royal Antwerp remains one of the main names.’

Lammens, as an alternative, would certainly be a shrewd signing.

The Royal Antwerp goalkeeper is available for transfer this summer and has already rejected an approach from Galatasaray, with the player’s focus understood to be on securing a move to the Premier League.

To that end, Leeds have also been credited with a strong interest in the Belgian media earlier this week.

However, with the Whites now closing in on a move for Lyon’s Lucas Perri, instead, United have been given what looks like a clear run at the 23-year-old star.

And with Lammens now emerging as their ‘concrete option’, in the words of Het Laatste Nieuws, United are now ready to launch a firm offer for his services.

Alerted by the fact that Antwerp sporting director Marc Overmars has publicly stated the goalkeeper can depart this summer for the right price after they already brought in his successor, it’s understood they will sanction his sale if United meet their €15m to €20m (up to £17.3m, $23.3m) asking price.

However, that fee does appear on the steep side and sources inform us that any offer from United will likely be pitched lower in the first instance.

