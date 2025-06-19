Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has reportedly ‘offered himself’ to Manchester United, and we can confirm there is genuine interest in bringing him to Old Trafford.

The 32-year-old’s form dipped towards the end of the 2024/25 season, but he is still considered to be one of the best shot stoppers in the Premier League on his day.

Ruben Amorim is keen to bring in more competition for Andre Onana, and experienced Villa and Argentina star Martinez figures highly on Man Utd’s shortlist.

According to a report from GiveMeSport, Martinez has said YES to a potential move to the Red Devils. The report claims that Man Utd have a ‘golden opportunity’ to sign Martinez after he ‘made it clear that he is interested in completing a switch to Old Trafford.’

Villa are reluctant to lose the goalkeeper, but their PSR (Profitability and Sustainability Rules) situation means that player sales may be required if Unai Emery wants to make any big additions this summer.

The report states that Man Utd are ‘yet to make a final decision on Onana’ but Amorim is still keen to bring in more competition between the sticks.

Martinez is said to have ‘offered himself’ to Man Utd and is actively seeking a move away from Villa this summer. However, he won’t come cheap, with a £40m bid required to lure him from Villa Park, per the report.

Man Utd ‘serious’ about signing Aston Villa star

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealed on May 23 that Man Utd are ‘serious’ about signing Martinez this summer.

We understand the experienced stopper is indeed one of the players Villa will reluctantly sell to ease their PSR concerns.

Fletcher reported at the time that £40m would be enough to sign Martinez and now it remains to be seen whether Man Utd are willing to go that high.

There is also interest in the Argentine from the Saudi Pro League, though it’s unclear whether he would be open to moving to the Gulf State.

As for Onana, TEAMtalk transfer insider Rudy Galetti reported on April 23 that Amorim is ready to allow the Cameroonian to leave Old Trafford, though there are some at Man Utd who believe he should be given another chance.

At the very least, Amorim wants to bring in a new goalkeeper to compete with the 29-year-old and Martinez represents a solid, experienced option.

Man Utd are understood to have reached out to Saudi Pro League clubs to see if they have interest in signing Onana, but nothing is advanced regarding a sale, yet.

Martinez is a player to keep a close eye on in the coming days and weeks as Man Utd scour the market for a new goalkeeper.

