Manchester United remain a significant distance apart over striking a deal for Bryan Mbeumo, with a transfer journalist casting significant doubts over the Brentford winger’s chances of a move to Old Trafford and having delivered an update that directly contradicts an earlier report stating an agreement was just days away.

The Red Devils have locked on to the Cameroon attacker as their next key addition and possible partner for another new recruit, in Matheus Cunha, to operate as their two new No.10s in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation. But while landing Brazilian star Cunha from Wolves was a straightforward process, Manchester United have found negotiations over Mbeumo some distance tougher.

While Mbeumo’s deal expires a year from now, Brentford hold a 12-month option on his contract, meaning his deal still, in effect, has two years left to run.

And with the Bees continuing to hold firm, United saw a second offer rejected for Mbeumo on Friday evening, with their second bid – worth a downpayment of £55m and a further £7.5m in add-ons – failing to convince the Bees to cash in.

With the London side, now managed by last season’s set-pieces coach Keith Andrews, continuing to dig their heels in, transfer journalist Duncan Castles has now revealed Brentford’s sky-high demands presents United with what’s described as ‘a huge transfer threat’ and seriously deflates their chances of bringing the 25-year-old to Old Trafford.

“Manchester United’s offer for Mbeumo has not reached the level that Brentford expect,” Castles explained on Football Transfers.

“There’s been a fair bit of reporting on this again over the last week, with people saying an agreement is in place and a medical has been pencilled in.

“The guidance I have is that this is not the case. The current offer from Manchester United, the realistic value – i.e. the guaranteed fee plus the bonuses that could realistically be triggered over his career at the club – is over £60m.

“However, Brentford have had an asking price from the beginning that they want £70m guaranteed for the player. And so far they haven’t shifted from that line.”

DON’T MISS ➡️ Bryan Mbeumo signing to have damaging impact on current Man Utd star, former coach claims

Man Utd and Brentford continue Mbeumo transfer talks

While Mbeumo continues to hold out for a move to Old Trafford, United still retain hope and will continue to push for an agreement.

However, those new demands, if proven true, will put a serious strain on United’s determination to land the player and further test director of football Jason Wilcox’s negotiating skills.

However, where there is a will, there is a way.

And it was suggested on Saturday morning that a deal could yet be struck in days, with the Bees actually seeking a fee worth nearer the £65m mark – with a downpayment of £60m (just £5m more than United are offering now) and a further £5m in add-ons.

To that end, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that talks are continuing in a bid to find common ground.

“My understanding is that Brentford have constantly mentioned in the talks with Manchester United, the price tag of other players in the market, this is why they want more than United offered in their second bid,” Romano explained on his YouTube channel.

“But my understanding is not that Brentford rejected the bid and talks stopped. My understanding is that the conversations between Man United and Brentford continue, and they are trying to find a solution.

“Manchester United remain calm, they remain confident and they remain optimistic because the player has given total priority to United. The situation is very clear, he wants to wear red next season.

“As of tonight no agreement, but talks continue as Man Utd try to find a final solution.”

Man Utd transfer latest: ‘Betrayed’ Barca star can sign for FREE; big Rafael Leao claims

Meanwhile, United could be able to sign Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen on a free transfer this summer, a big new update from Spain has explained, though Amorim faces a problem in getting Andre Onana out of Old Trafford.

Elsewhere, a report has extraordinarily claimed United are planning to ‘submit’ a big bid for AC Milan winger Rafael Leao, and with Bruno Fernandes’ previous comments on his Portugal international teammate coming to light.

And finally, Man Utd are said to want a former Manchester City player in the summer window – and he could come face-to-face with his brother, with his sibling recently signing for Leeds.

Bryan Mbeumo: Stats show Man Utd could land player approaching his peak