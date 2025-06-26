Manchester United are exploring a move for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery, TEAMtalk understands, though Ruben Amorim’s side face serious obstacles.

The Red Devils are actively looking for a new midfielder to fill the void left by Christian Eriksen, who will leave when his contract expires on June 30, while they’re also open to selling Casemiro.

We understand that Man Utd have started making exploratory contacts to understand the possible conditions of a blockbuster deal for Zaire-Emery.

The 19-year-old French international is considered one of the most exciting prospects in Ligue 1 and has already made 125 appearances for PSG, scoring eight goals and providing nine assists.

Luis Enrique, understandably, wants to keep Zaire-Emery and PSG have set a prohibive price tag of around €100m (£85.3m / $117.3m). The French side are firm in their valuation, but haven’t completely closed the door on a sale, if someone matches their valuation.

Player sales would first be required from Man Utd to be able to go that high, due to PSR (Profitability and Sustainability Rules).

They are focused on sealing a deal for Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo, and Amorim also wants a new striker, so a move for Zaire-Emery would likely only develop in the latter stages of the window. The interest is concrete, but PSG are making things difficult.

Man Utd make contact with PSG star’s agents

TEAMtalk understands that at the moment, Man Utd have only held preliminary talks with Zaire-Emery’s camp, and no further steps are expected soon.

The conditions gathered so far are challenging for the Red Devils, and in the club’s current situation a transfer is difficult.

Man Utd plan to keep a close eye on his situation and have made clear to Zaire-Emery that they would be keen to bring him to Old Trafford.

If anything changes and the terms of a transfer become more favourable, Amorim’s side could be ready to make a move.

Zaire-Emery started 33 games across all competitions for PSG last season and played a key role in them lifting the Ligue 1 and Champions League titles.

He sometimes missed out on a spot in the starting XI due to competition from the likes of Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz and Joao Neves in midfield, but the teenager remains a key cog in PSG’s long-term project.

