Man Utd transfer news: Euro giants move into ‘pole position’ to sign divisive star despite Ten Hag stance

Bayern Munich have reportedly emerged as favourites to sign a Manchester United player who is facing an extremely uncertain future.

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag is known to want several new additions as he hopes to greatly improve the squad and get his team fighting the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City for Premier League glory. This could see some top players arrive at Old Trafford in the January transfer window.

With Tottenham Hotspur seemingly leading the charge for Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo, Man Utd have instead begun spying a deal for Atalanta wonderkid Giorgio Scalvini.

Ten Hag is also eager to bring in a new striker, despite the big summer outlay on Rasmus Hojlund. The Red Devils are therefore battling Spurs for the capture of Stuttgart goal machine Serhou Guirassy, who can be signed for just £15million next month.

And Ten Hag’s ideal signing to add more energy to his floundering midfield is Benfica star Joao Neves. On Thursday, it emerged that Man Utd are frontrunners to snap the impressive 19-year-old up.

But in order to sign some of those expensive stars, Man Utd must first offload some of the unwanted players in their squad.

READ MORE: Man Utd urged to sign ‘perfect’ midfielder in blockbusting start to Sir Jim Ratcliffe regime

Centre-back Raphael Varane is certainly one player who divides opinion. Former Man Utd defender Rio Ferdinand has previously explained how he cannot believe Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans start ahead of Varane when all three are fit, considering what the Frenchman has achieved in the game.

However, Varane has also left Man Utd fans frustrated on numerous occasions due to his inability to stay fit. He has missed roughly every third match that Man Utd have played this season, while he was also limited to 34 appearances last term as a result of ankle, leg and foot injuries.

Raphael Varane could achieve Man Utd exit

On Wednesday, it emerged that new Man Utd chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe is ready to sell the former Real Madrid star. However, he could face a battle with manager Ten Hag over the player’s departure.

When asked about Varane leaving recently, the Dutchman replied: “I don’t know what you’re talking about.

“It’s rumours. Very important player, but there’s internal competition and there should be at a top club, as we are.”

Madrid have surprisingly been linked with a move to take Varane back to the Bernabeu following long-term injuries to Eder Militato and David Alaba.

But Bayern have also expressed an interest in Varane, and according to Football Insider it is the Bavarians who are expected to win the transfer race. That is because Thomas Tuchel’s side are ‘in pole position’ to complete a deal with Man Utd.

Bayern are preparing themselves for the loss of current centre-half Kim Min-jae, who will represent South Korea at the Asian Cup in January. They believe Varane has the experience needed to shine for them in both the Bundesliga and Champions League. Although, this will depend on their ability to keep him fit.

Varane has also picked up interest from Saudi Arabia. But he would rather continue playing at a high level in Europe, and this makes a switch to Bayern far more likely.

The report also takes a look at Varane’s contract situation. While transfermarkt claim his Man Utd deal runs until June 2025, this fresh update states that it actually expires next summer, with Man Utd simply holding the option to extend it by a further 12 months.

As such, if the 30-year-old decides he will not be renewing his terms with Man Utd, then the English giants will have to consider January bids so that they do not lose him for free.

READ MORE: Man Utd braced for big offer for talented attacking midfielder who made Prem debut in Boxing Day win