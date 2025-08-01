Manchester United are increasingly ‘confident’ of signing RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, who prefers joining them over rival suitors Newcastle, per reports.

Ruben Amorim is prioritising the signing of a new striker following the poor form of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, and the Red Devils have considered multiple targets.

Sesko, 22, figures highly on Man Utd’s shortlist. The Slovenian international notched 21 goals across all competitions last season and is widely considered one of the most exciting young forwards in Europe.

Newcastle, meanwhile, had identified Sesko as a potential replacement for Alexander Isak and were willing to make a big push to sign him. However, the situation has now changed, with Liverpool reportedly pulling OUT of negotiations to sign Isak in a dramatic twist.

According to a report from United in Focus, there is ‘internal confidence’ at Man Utd that they will sign Sesko this summer, after positive negotiations with the player’s camp.

Journalist Graeme Bailey told the outlet: “During their talks Sesko confirmed that a lack of Champions League football this season was not a problem to him as the long-term project and the chance to work with Ruben Amorim were the major draws.

“I can also reveal that United made it clear to Sesko’s people that they are aware of the size of deal that would be required to land him and that they would not have entered into talks without that consideration.

“United are confident, there is no denying that but they are waiting – they also know that Newcastle have put forward a very strong case.”

Newcastle move for Sesko in doubt? Man Utd have alternative in mind

Leipzig are understood to be holding out for €70-80million (£60-£69m / $81-92m), plus €5-10million (£4.3-8.6m / $5.7-11.5m) in add-ons for Sesko.

The striker’s preference is reportedly to join Man Utd, even without European football, but that hasn’t stopped Newcastle making moves for him.

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealed on July 30 that Newcastle are willing to pay Sesko lucrative wages and match Leipzig’s price demands.

However, if the latest reports are to be believed that Isak could now stay at Newcastle, whether the Magpies will still move for Sesko remains to be seen.

As for Man Utd, they must be mindful of PSR and player sales may be required before they can match Leipzig’s valuation.

TEAMtalk also understands that the Red Devils are considering a move for Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani as a potential alternative to Sesko.

PSG will consider offers around the £50million (€57.8m, $66.2m) mark for Kolo Muani, making him a cheaper option than Sesko.

