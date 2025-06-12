Manchester United have stunningly joined the race for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike, who is a top target for rivals Liverpool and Chelsea.

Ruben Amorim is focused on strengthening his attacking options, with Matheus Cunha’s signing already sealed and a big-money deal for Bryan Mbeumo potentially on the way.

Man Utd are also keen to sign a new centre-forward to compete with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, as Hojlund continues to be heavily linked with moves away from Old Trafford.

According to reliable journalist Florian Plettenberg, Man Utd are ready to compete with Liverpool and Chelsea for Ekitike’s signature, with transfer talks now ON.

“Manchester United have now officially entered the race for Hugo Ekitike!” Plettenberg posted on X.

“#MUFC made contact with Eintracht Frankfurt within the last 48 hours, expressed concrete interest, and gathered all relevant information.

“Liverpool and Chelsea remain in the race – and now Man United are in as well. Price tag: €100m”

Chelsea, Liverpool won’t give up on Ekitike

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has consistently reported that Chelsea view Ekitike as a top target for this summer’s transfer window.

And in an update on June 9, Fletcher revealed that Chelsea are undeterred by Frankfurt’s huge €100m (£84m) asking price – though they will wait until after the FIFA Club World Cup to resume their chase.

Sources indicate that the Premier League giants are prepared to negotiate, with a fee in the £65-70m range believed to be enough to secure the versatile forward’s signature this summer.

That could be good news for Man Utd, too, who may need to sell players before they spend big on Ekitike, due to PSR (Profitability and Sustainability Rules).

However, Liverpool can not be ruled out of the race for Ekitike just yet.

Liverpool have shown interest in Ekitike, but TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that the Reds have yet to make formal moves, like Man Utd and Chelsea.

Arne Slot’s side could intensify their pursuit should Darwin Nunez, who has been heavily linked with moves to Saudi Arabia, leave Anfield.

Ekitike, 22, notched a very impressive 22 goals in 48 appearances for Frankfurt in 2024/25 and is open to taking on a new challenge in the Premier League.

