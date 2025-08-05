Manchester United have been given the green light to sign Dusan Vlahovic as an alternative to Benjamin Sesko, amid fears Newcastle will beat them to the Slovenian, and with TEAMtalk revealing why Ruben Amorim is now faced with having to dramatically pivot.

The Red Devils believe that beefing up their attack is their best way to right the wrongs of last season, which saw them finish an underwhelming 15th in the Premier League and finish without European football for the first time since the 2014/15 season. And while Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha have already signed on the dotted line, Manchester United want another attacking addition to complete the ‘perfect hat-trick’.

However, landing on a new No.9 to lead the line has not been a straightforward task. Having already been turned down by Liam Delap and then beaten to the punch for Viktor Gyokeres, United have now switched their focus onto a move for RB Leipzig powerhouse Sesko.

But with United yet to launch an official bid for the Slovenian, despite positive talks with his entourage, the door has opened fully for Newcastle to pounce and the expectation now is that Eddie Howe’s side will win that transfer race.

To that end, a report on Tuesday morning revealed the Magpies now expect to seal a ‘full agreement’ for his transfer after having a raised offer accepted.

Anticipating their disappointment, Romano has now revealed that Juventus have very quickly offered them the chance to sign Serie A striker bulldozer, Vlahovic.

“Manchester United, in the last three days, Saturday, Sunday, Monday morning, have been offered the possibility to sign Dusan Vlahovic again,” the Italian journalist said on his YouTube channel.

“Vlahovic is out of the Juventus project, Vlahovic is a player who can leave Juventus for a good proposal, and he’s been offered to Manchester United again. Something like, ‘Okay, if you can’t get a deal done for Sesko, Vlahovic is an opportunity’.

“He’s raised on the table, but Manchester United’s reply during all three days was, ‘We are focused on Sesko, we want to go for Sesko, we are still in for Sesko’. So United are waiting for that story as a priority.”

Amorim forced to pivot for other strikers as Sesko makes decision

Romano added: “Then, if Sesko will decide to go to Newcastle… I told you several times, in that case, maybe United will consider different options for the new striker. But at the moment, [no] was the answer to Vlahovic.”

With Juventus willing to cash in on the 25-year-old Serbia international, who is one of their better-paid players on a deal worth £320,000 a week, it is certainly a deal worth considering for United.

The striker has racked up an impressive 110 goals from 280 career appearances – a strike-rate of a goal just over every 2.5 appearances.

Back in June, it was reported in Italy that Vlahovic had said ‘yes’ to the prospective move to Old Trafford for two reasons.

Better yet, our reporter Rudy Galetti has revealed that Juventus are not only open to his sale, but they are also willing to let him leave for a cut-price fee, and having dramatically slashed his base-price fee by 50% to try and tempt suitors.

Indeed, it would certainly be shrewd for Amorim and Co. to start seriously considering other options after sources informed our transfer insider Fraser Fletcher that Sesko is now on the cusp of green-lighting a move to St James’ Park, forcing the Red Devils to ‘pivot’ and consider other options.

