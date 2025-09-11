Manchester United made a last-ditch attempt to sign Lyon winger Malick Fofana on deadline day, and a report has revealed why they missed out on the talented youngster.

Ruben Amorim’s side made some exciting additions over the summer, bringing in the likes of Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Senne Lammens.

The Red Devils also shifted some unwanted stars. Alejandro Garnacho sealed a £40million move to Chelsea after forcing his way out, which prompted Amorim to consider signing a direct replacement.

According to French outlet Footmercato, United ‘pushed’ in the ‘last two days of the window’ to strike a deal for Lyon’s 20-year-old winger Fofana.

The youngster had been the subject of an offer from Everton weeks earlier, while Liverpool and Nottingham Forest had also shown some interest in the Belgian.

However, the report claims that United attempted a late swoop for Fofana following the sale of Garnacho, and after Cunha picked up an injury in their 3-2 win over Burnley on August 30th.

The Red Devils were reportedly in contact with Jorge Mendes over a transfer, who ‘played the intermediary between them and the player’s father’. However, while Fofana was ‘tempted’ by an Old Trafford switch, his father never gave them an answer, so the deal collapsed in the final hours of the window.

Man Utd have other priorities as Lyon star ignites interest

Fofana’s future at Lyon may well come under the spotlight again in January.

As TEAMtalk reported on July 27, Everton had a £31.5m bid for Fofana rejected. However, with their £35m signing of Tyler Dibling from Southampton, they are unlikely to re-enter the fray.

Liverpool could be a team to watch for Fofana. We have consistently been told by sources that the Reds are admirers of the Lyon ace.

Whether they launch a formal bid in the future could depend on the future of Federico Chiesa, who has been consistently linked with moves away from Anfield, and whether Arne Slot decides to loan out 16-year-old sensation Rio Ngumoha.

United, while they may well be admirers of Fofana, have other priorities at the moment.

TEAMtalk correspondent Dean Jones reported yesterday (August 10) that Amorim is prioritising the signing of a new midfielder in January.

Nottingham Forest centre-mid Elliot Anderson figures highly on United’s shortlist, while Brighton’s Carlos Baleba remains their dream target.

The Red Devils are also understood to be looking closely at whether to sign a new centre-back, though they accept a defensive signing may have to wait until next summer.

Fofana remains a player to watch. His 16 goals and eight assists in 65 appearances for Lyon have caught the eye of many clubs across Europe, and he looks set to get better and better with experience.

