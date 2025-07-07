Manchester United are ready to snap up their second Brazilian star of the summer window, with a fresh report suggesting they are ready to launch a ‘formal bid’ to sign a star who has dazzled at the Club World Cup in the US and can finally land Ruben Amorim a much-needed Andre Onana upgrade.

Having already snapped up one Brazilian in the shape of Matheus Cunha, another could now be on the way to Old Trafford in a swoop that has come out of nowhere as Amorim looks to bolster a position that was a clear weakness last season.

The goalkeeper spot was a major issue for Man Utd as they endured a disastrous campaign overall, with both Onana and Altay Bayindir failing to cover themselves in glory. Indeed, for much of the summer so far, it’s been reported that Amorim has chased a new No.1.

However, Onana is now expected to stay and try and convince Amorim that he can be the long-term option for the Red Devils. Indeed, at this stage, it’s more likely that a quality new stopper arrives to replace Bayindir, with a view to putting some extra pressure on Onana going forward.

And United have turned to Brazilian outfit Botafogo to fulfill that requirement as they eye a swoop for highly-rated stopper John Victor.

That’s according to Brazilian outlet Meia Hora, which states that Old Trafford chiefs are close to ‘formalising a bid’ for the 29-year-old after sending a representative to the Club World Cup to watch Victor in action.

Victor was a standout performer in the States, having played a massive part in their shock win over Champions League winners PSG at the group stage of the competition.

He went on average 3.3 saves per game as the Brazilian side eventually exited the competition at the hands of Palmeiras at the last-16 stage.

His performances have now led to United making an official bid ‘in the coming days’, as per the report – with Amorim potentially bolstering a problem position as a result.

Man Utd move for stronger Onana competition

Victor had a fantastic league campaign with Botafogo. He had a save success rate of 81 per cent in Serie A, completing almost 80 per cent of his passes.

The chances of him actually replacing Bayindir as the No.2 look pretty strong, with the Turkey international looking for regular first-team football ahead of the World Cup next year.

Victor is renowned for his strong reflexes and shot-stopping skills, while his temperament is outstanding and he also has great command of his area.

There are slight concerns over his ability with the ball at his feet – strange for a Brazilian – but Victor would be an immediate presence who could put pressure on Onana going forward.

His preference has always been to play in the Premier League, according to his agent Pedro Gutierrez, something that could soon be realised.

The 6ft 5in stopper joined Botafogo in 2024 after initially starring out at Santos, and he has previous experience of European football after featuring on loan at Spanish Segunda Division side Real Vallodolid in 2023/24.

